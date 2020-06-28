Salma Hayek, 53, Goes Makeup-Free On ‘Selfie Sunday’ & 5 Other Times She Shared Her Natural Glow

Salma Hayek often posts incredible fresh-faced pics of herself looking flawless without makeup and we’re showcasing some of our favorites right here, including her most recent one on ‘Selfie Sunday.’

Salma Hayek, 53, is the queen of taking stunning makeup-free photos on Sundays and she was at it again on Sunday, June 28, for another special “#selfiesunday” edition. The actress shared the snapshot on Instagram and in it, she is looking into the camera with her natural beauty on display and wearing a black plunging top with a multi-colored design on it. She has her long dark wavy hair down and is standing outside in front of green trees.

Although the In the Time of the Butterflies star didn’t give many details about the photo, it still brought on a lot of compliments from her fans. One called her “beautiful and elegant” while another called her a “stunning lady.” Others simply posted hearts and heart-eyed emojis to show their love of the post.

Salma’s latest Instagram pic is not the first impressive makeup-free one she has shown over the past few months. She has made headlines for often sharing glowing moments that prove she doesn’t need cosmetics to shine. She posed while laying on a bed in a makeup-free selfie from Apr. 26 and wore a lilac-colored shirt that read “GRATEFUL” in white text across it.

On May 13, she was at it again when she took and shared a natural photo of herself posing in a pool while in quarantine. Her hair and face were both wet, but she managed to look amazing anyway, as she always does. The trend continued on May 17, when she posted another makeup-free selfie that showed off wet wavy locks, and on May 30, she shared one that featured her snoozing away while still in her glasses!

Salma didn’t stop there. She shared yet another makeup-free selfie on June 14. In that one, she was posing in nature while surrounded by green leaves and gave the camera a serious look. “#nofilter #nature,” she appropriately captioned the pic.

We’re not sure how much longer Salma will keep her “selfie Sunday” up, but we look forward to seeing more head-turning pics in the future!