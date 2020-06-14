Salma Hayek, 53, Looks Gorgeous While Going Makeup-Free For Glamorous Selfie — See Pic

Salma Hayek lefts fan speechless when the gorgeous actress posted a breathtaking photo of her with no makeup on.

Salma Hayek, 53, continues to show what an age-defying beauty she is and we are totally here for it! The A-list star channeled her outdoorsy side in a glamorous new photo posted on her Instagram on Sunday, June 14. With the simple hashtags #selfiesunday, #nofilter & #nature she struck an effortlessly beautiful pose amid a bunch of leaves appearing all around her. She went bareface for the snap while wearing what looked to be a cozy blue sweater. Her gorgeous brown locks cascaded down both sides her shoulders which left one fan calling her “so beautiful” in the comment section.

The Frida actress’ appearance on social media, especially while millions of us have been in quarantine, has been nothing short of fun, hilarious and amazing to look at. Salma gave people a reason to look forward to the weekend on Friday, June 12, when she danced her heart out out with her daughter Valentina, 12, to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s smash hit “Freaky Friday”. Her fashions definitely reflected the world we are living in as she bopped around in a Gucci shirt, protective face gear and gloves!

She also made people laugh out loud with delight when she posted another makeup-free picture of her on May 30. What made the photo so funny was the fact that she was trying to nap while an adorable owl rested on top of her head! “When you fall asleep with your glasses on and an owl on your head,” she captioned the hilarious snap.

Other photos that have made her followers double tap very quickly included one where she posed in bed in just a purple top with the word “grateful” splashed across it in late April.

Salma almost practically broke that same month when she shared one heck of a photo that put her impressive flexibility on display. She posted a throwback pic of her doing yoga in, wait for it, a cocktail dress and heels while laying on her stomach on a white table!