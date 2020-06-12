Salma Hayek, 53, Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Rocking Out To A Chris Brown Classic

Salma Hayek started the weekend on a super upbeat note when she put her amazing dance moves on display in a fun new video!

As RuPaul once famously said, “You betta werk!” Salma Hayek, 53, got super fashionable while she boogied around with what appeared to be her daughter Valentina, 12, (who she shares with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 58) on Friday, June 12. They chose a fitting song to bop along to as Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s smash hit “Freaky Friday” played in the background. The Oscar-nominated actress sported a quarantine chic look for the occasion in an oversized Gucci t-shirt, face mask and gloves with her gorgeous brown locks cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Valentina on the other hand dressed in an all-black ensemble while rocking a major side ponytail.

“Enjoy your weekend!!!” she captioned the high energy clip. Salma has no doubt been keeping her millions of followers entertained during their time in self-isolation. She posted a hilarious makeup-free photo of her taking a snooze on May 30 with a very interesting bedmate: an owl! “When you fall asleep with your glasses on and an owl on your head,” she wrote next to the funny photo.

Her ageless beauty has caught the eye of many as well especially when she rocks a bare face for the camera. The Frida stunner lit up social media when she appeared absolutely flawless by just showing off her gorgeous mug with her “mood” hairstyle partially blocking its view in mid-May.

She got a similar reaction from her millions of followers while striking quite the seductive pose on her bed in another amazing shot shared in late April. All she wore in the pic was a soft purple shirt with the word “Grateful” splashed across it.

Salma is one of many A-list stars over 50 who constantly appear half their age. Others who have been turning heads, not only in their 50’s but for several decades, include beautiful celebs like Halle Berry, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Hurley.