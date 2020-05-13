Salma Hayek, 53, Looks Ageless In Stunning Makeup Free Selfie

Actress Salma Hayek is thriving in quarantine! The ‘Grown Ups’ star shared a gorgeous selfie, which put her natural beauty front and center.

Salma Hayek proved once again that she’s hardly aged a day in decades! The 53-year-old brunette beauty took to Instagram on May 13 to share a fresh-faced selfie taken in the pool. “Agua,” she captioned the sultry snap with the hashtags #water and #nomakeup. In the pic, she donned a pink swimsuit, and went totally makeup free, allowing the water to drip down her face, and her stunning brunette locks. “Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Simply Stunning.”

Just last week, the Oscar nominated actress went makeup-free in a stunning new pic. Salma looked breathtaking in just a soft purple t-shirt with the word “grateful” splashed across the middle of it. Her beautiful brown hair cascaded down both sides of her shoulders as she struck a pose for the camera. “que tengan un lindo domingo,” she wrote as the caption which translates to, “Have a nice Sunday.”

It was an exciting weekend for Salma as she also celebrated her 14th anniversary of her first meeting with her billionaire businessman husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 57, on Saturday April 25. She posted a beautiful Instagram collage of a memorable evening between them that also included their adorable daughter Valentina, 12. “Today 14 years ago I met my soul mate,” she penned. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows.”

Salma captured the hearts of Hollywood producers when she moved to the City of Angels in the early ’90s. Already on her resume was her popular titular character in the telenovela, Teresa. It wasn’t until 1995 that Salma rose to stardom with her first bada**, sexy role in the film Desperado, in which she starred alongside Hollywood heartthrob at the time, Antonio Banderas. Soon after, Salma landed major roles in the films, From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Wild Wild West, and Dogma.