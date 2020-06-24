Salma Hayek, 53, Gears Up For Summer In A Stunning Blouse & Over The Top Sunglasses

Actress Salma Hayek proved she’s ready for summer, as she shared a new pic of herself soaking up the sun by the beach.

Salma Hayek, 53, is summer ready! The natural beauty took to Instagram on June 22 to share a snap of herself enjoying the warm weather. “Summer’s here! #summermood,” she captioned the pic, adding a sun emoji. In the stunning photo, the actress sat at a table by the beach, wearing a printed pink, yellow and navy blue blouse. She paired the pretty top with over-the-top sunglasses featuring chunky white arms and huge black frames, with a slight red tint. She also accessorized with a gold bangle and sparkly silver earrings, as she posed in front of the crystal blue water. Wherever she is, we’re jealous!

A couple of days earlier, the Grown Ups star kept it real in an Instagram post that showed off her natural grey roots amid the coronavirus quarantine. She shared that she was finally able to cover up the grey, and revealed the stunning post-dye look look as well. In Salma’s “before” picture, her hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail, with her grey roots visible at the front of her head. She was completely makeup-free in the pic, with her glowing skin on full display. Of course, her post-makeover pic was just as beautiful. This time, Salma’s hair was blown out straight to fully show off the new, lighter brown color. Talk about natural beauty!

“In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” Salma wrote in the photo’s caption. She has been keeping it real with fans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She hasn’t been shy about posting makeup-free, unedited pics, and her followers have been blown away by how stunning she looks, even in the simplest selfies.

She has also been using her platform for good, and took to her Instagram account to commemorate the monumental victory to not end DACA. Sharing an image of immigrant children with signs that said “I’m a dreamer,” and “My family matter, your family matters, we all matter,” the Frida star wrote a touching caption. “I want to thank the Supreme Court for upholding DACA. I know our grateful Dreamers will make you proud of your decision, by taking this opportunity and participating in building the greatest America.”