Salma Hayek, Hillary Clinton, & More Stars Celebrate Supreme Court Decision Not To End DACA

The Supreme Court ruled on June 18 that the Trump administration will not be allowed to pursue its plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created under the Obama administration, which protects children of undocumented immigrants. DACA has allowed nearly 800,000 young people, known as “Dreamers,” to avoid deportation and remain in the U.S., according to NBC News. The landmark decision went into detail about how the Trump administration actually played a key role in the court’s conclusion, resulting in a 5-4 vote.

Very little justification was given to the Supreme Court by the Trump administration concerning on what ground’s the program could be eliminated. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Chief Justice John Roberts, voted in favor of maintaining DACA, while Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Clarance Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch voted against. United We Stand, an organization that has been leading the fight to keep DACA, shared in a statement on Twitter:

“We won at the Supreme Court — DACA is here to stay! Today we celebrate & tomorrow we will continue to fight b/c Trump’s attacks on the immigrant community must end.” Across the country, many celebrities, stars and public figures who have been at the forefront of the fight to ensure continued protections for Dreamers celebrated the decision. Many took to social media to share their thoughts.

Lin-Manuel Miranda retweeted the news that the Supreme Court had ruled to continue to protect Dreamers just moments after the news became public. “Home is here,” he added to his tweet, using the hashtag.

Eight years ago today, President Obama launched DACA to protect Dreamers who have lived here since a young age. Today, instead of celebrating this milestone, they’re waiting anxiously on a Supreme Court decision. Trump abandoned them. We will have their backs. #HomeIsHere — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 16, 2020

Former HUD Secretary and presidential candidate Julián Castro celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision on Twitter. “Eight years ago today, President Obama launched DACA to protect Dreamers who have lived here since a young age. Today, instead of celebrating this milestone, they’re waiting anxiously on a Supreme Court decision. Trump abandoned them. We will have their backs,” he tweeted, adding the hashtag “home is here.”

Actress Salma Hayek took to her Instagram account to commemorate the monumental victory, as well. Sharing an image of immigrant children with signs that said “I’m a dreamer,” and “My family matter, your family matters, we all matter,” the Frida star wrote a touching caption. “I want to thank the Supreme Court for upholding DACA. I know our grateful Dreamers will make you proud of your decision, by taking this opportunity and participating in building the greatest America.”

Today, I am celebrating a major victory for DACA recipients and their families! Dreamers are our friends, family, and loved ones — their #HomeIsHere! pic.twitter.com/NLzwWKw0h4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2020

Fervent activist Alyssa Milano also took to Twitter to celebrate the encouraging ruling. “Today, I am celebrating a major victory for DACA recipients and their families! Dreamers are our friends, family, and loved ones — their [home is here],” she added with the hashtag.

Now THIS is America living up to its promise!! To all you dreamers, I celebrate with you today! https://t.co/g3JKEE48Y5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 18, 2020

Viola Davis was incredibly proud of the Supreme Court’s decision, tweeting, “Now THIS is America living up to its promise. To all you dreamers, I celebrate with you today!”

The United States is the only home Dreamers have ever known. Today's Supreme Court decision to uphold DACA is a happy end to the cruel uncertainty the Trump administration put these young people through. Now Congress must give them a path to citizenship. #HereToStay — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 18, 2020

Hillary Clinton also praised the Supreme Court’s decision. “The United States is the only home Dreamers have ever known,” she said. “Today’s Supreme Court decision to uphold DACA is a happy end to the cruel uncertainty the Trump administration put these young people through.” She also urged that “Congress must give them a path to citizenship,” before closing with hashtag “here to stay.”

Literally have tears in my eyes after seeing that the Supreme Court ruled against the trump administration & in favor of the DACA program. In the last days we’ve recieved news for our LGBTQ+ 🏳️‍🌈 protection rights and now protection for our DREAMERS! 💜🙏🏽 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) June 18, 2020

Latina singer Becky G. was nearly brought to tears by the decision, tweeting an emotional statement. “Literally have tears in my eyes after seeing that the Supreme Court ruled against the trump administration & in favor of the DACA program. In the last days we’ve received news for our LGBTQ+ protection rights and now protection for our DREAMERS!”

Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2020

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter in the hour following the landmark decision to remind Americans what DACA stands for and means to so many. “Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us.

“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals,” he tweeted. He also urged his followers to elect Joe Biden as the next president, remind them that the country needs “a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all.”

Steve King lost.

Donald Trump lost.

LGBTQ won.

Dreamers won.

Justice won.

The Constitution won.

Let this inspire you to vote.

Elections matter.

The make-up of the Supreme Court matters.

We need Trump to lose in November and for Biden to push through a permanent solution. pic.twitter.com/1HKUyvDQ5d — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 18, 2020

The View guest co-host and political contributor Ana Navarro-Cárdenas also celebrated the moment, tweeting a photo of herself wearing a shirt that says “we are all dreamers” with a powerful message. “Steve King lost. Donald Trump lost. LGBTQ won. Dreamers won. Justice won. The Constitution won. Let this inspire you to vote. Elections matter. The make-up of the Supreme Court matters. We need Trump to lose in November and for Biden to push through a permanent solution.