Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift & More Support Supreme Court Protecting LGBTQ Workers

The Supreme Court ruled on June 15 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination, and celebrities are rejoicing. Stars like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, passionate allies of the LGBTQ community, took to Twitter after the ruling was announced to share their joy with fans. “YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward,” Taylor tweeted, adding rainbow and heart emojis.

YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward. 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 https://t.co/zTd3i5P2TL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2020

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that LGBT workers be protected under the law, which prohibits sex discrimination in the workplace. The language of the law, according to the Supreme Court justices, applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, as well under Title VII. “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority in the ruling. It’s a stunning victory for LGBTQ Americans, and a somewhat shocking one; the Supreme Court currently leans right, but Gorsuch, a Trump-era appointee who succeeded Antonin Scalia, voted with the more liberal judges.

So many more stars joined Taylor in celebration on Twitter. Her BFF Selena tweeted out an article declaring victory in the decision, writing, “Great news,” along with rainbow and heart emojis. Karlie Kloss, who is marred to Jared Kushner‘s brother, Joshua Kushner, tweeted, “Today the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which banned employee discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, also protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination!” She added tons of rainbow heart emojis, of course.

Today the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which banned employee discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, also protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination! ❤️💚💜💛💙🧡 — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) June 15, 2020

Katy Perry joked about how she was expecting the worst — and definitely wasn’t in the mood to hear more bad news. “I was like, not today Satan” she tweeted, along with the prayer hands and rainbow heart emojis. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen‘s tweet about the situation was a little more… colorful. No pun intended. “Hey Brett Kavanaugh — f**k you,” calling out the Supreme Court justice who voted against the decision. You know the guy.

I was like, not today Satan 🙏🏻❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/YaUvbpWTK1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 15, 2020

Bette Midler wrote about the SCOTUS decision in the way that only she can. “Hooray! The Supreme Court just issued a landmark ruling saying that Federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination. The vote was 6 humans to 3 backward-looking nincompoops.” She didn’t go all in on what she thought of those “nincompoops,” but you know she wanted to.

Hooray! The Supreme Court just issued a landmark ruling saying that Federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination. The vote was 6 humans to 3 backward-looking nincompoops. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 15, 2020

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Gorsuch wrote in his ruling. “It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex.”