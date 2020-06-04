Terrence Floyd, Barack Obama, Meghan Markle & More Urge Protestors to Also Vote To Effect Change  

Celebrities and political leaders are using their voices and platforms to encourage their massive followings to vote! In wake of the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, Rihanna and more are calling for permanent change, and its starts at the polls!

As protests continue in the fight against racism and police brutality following the tragic death of George Floyd, countless famous faces are urging fans to exercise their right to vote. — And, that doesn’t just mean in the big November election for president, but in upcoming primaries, as well as other elections in states across the country. The time to vote and be part of change is now, Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B, President Barack Obama and many more continue to preach. Take a look through our attached gallery to see stars and other public figures who continue to guide their followers to the polls!

(Video credit: Lizzo/Instagram)

Obama held a virtual town hall on June 3 to discuss the deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America. He urged local leaders to take action immediately, and for the public to get out and vote. “This is not an either-or. This is a both and to bring about real change,” he said. “We both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

George Floyd’s brother Terrence spoke out for the first time since his brother’s May 25 death on June 1. George died at the hand of former disgraced police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis. Terrence addressed protesters as they gathered in front of Cup Foods, the location where George was arrested before his death. “Let’s stop thinking that our voice don’t matter and vote,” he said to the crowd through a megaphone. “And that’s how we’re going to hit them because it’s more — it’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us.”

“If I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing? … You all are doing nothing, because that’s not going to bring my brother back.” George Floyd's brother, Terrence, calls for peaceful protests. “Let’s do this another way.” https://t.co/s3tuCEh7UL pic.twitter.com/RCNTmYbshq — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2020

Cardi B, who’s known for her strong political views and knowledge of history, urged fans to vote in a new post on Instagram, June 3. “Hey guys this is why we NEED TO VOTE!” the Grammy-winner captioned a post that featured a screen-grab of tweets by President Donald Trump.

“Trump is encouraging his supporters to vote and THEY WILL! They follow everything and do everything he tells them to do,” she continued, explaining, “WE have the power to vote as well. Trump and the Republican Party have a lot of influencers, followers and supporters but so do WE! All the celebs and influencers we have the same following and THATS WHY WE ENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE! This is something that WE CAN ALL WIN TOGETHER. YOU will be apart of change.”

HollywoodLife encourages its readers to take time to visit the platforms of the candidates running for office, and to learn more about how your vote can effect your future. Take a look at the stars who are urging their fans to vote!