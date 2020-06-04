Gallery
Terrence Floyd, Barack Obama, Meghan Markle & More Urge Protestors to Also Vote To Effect Change  

Barack Obama
Meghan Duchess of Sussex Commonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 09 Mar 2020 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are carrying out their final official engagement as senior royals Hat By William Chambers
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) addresses the protesters as they gather near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in front of the Cup Foods at the spot where George Floyd was arrested on the seventh day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 01 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 01 Jun 2020
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Obama, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13 Dec 2019
Celebrities and political leaders are using their voices and platforms to encourage their massive followings to vote! In wake of the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, Rihanna and more are calling for permanent change, and its starts at the polls!

As protests continue in the fight against racism and police brutality following the tragic death of George Floyd, countless famous faces are urging fans to exercise their right to vote. — And, that doesn’t just mean in the big November election for president, but in upcoming primaries, as well as other elections in states across the country. The time to vote and be part of change is now, Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B, President Barack Obama and many more continue to preach.  Take a look through our attached gallery to see stars and other public figures who continue to guide their followers to the polls!

Obama held a virtual town hall on June 3 to discuss the deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America. He urged local leaders to take action immediately, and for the public to get out and vote. “This is not an either-or. This is a both and to bring about real change,” he said. “We both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

George Floyd’s brother Terrence spoke out for the first time since his brother’s May 25 death on June 1. George died at the hand of former disgraced police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis. Terrence addressed protesters as they gathered in front of Cup Foods, the location where George was arrested before his death.  “Let’s stop thinking that our voice don’t matter and vote,” he said to the crowd through a megaphone. “And that’s how we’re going to hit them because it’s more — it’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us.”

Cardi B, who’s known for her strong political views and knowledge of history, urged fans to vote in a new post on Instagram, June 3. “Hey guys this is why we NEED TO VOTE!” the Grammy-winner captioned a post that featured a screen-grab of tweets by President Donald Trump.

“Trump is encouraging his supporters to vote and THEY WILL! They follow everything and do everything he tells them to do,” she continued, explaining, “WE have the power to vote as well. Trump and the Republican Party have a lot of influencers, followers and supporters but so do WE! All the celebs and influencers we have the same following and THATS WHY WE ENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE! This is something that WE CAN ALL WIN TOGETHER. YOU will be apart of change.”

HollywoodLife encourages its readers to take time to visit the platforms of the candidates running for office, and to learn more about how your vote can effect your future. Take a look at the stars who are urging their fans to vote!