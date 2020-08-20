Salma Hayek, 53, Rocks Black Bikini During Grecian Getaway With Husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek posed-up perfectly in a black two-piece while enjoying ‘a little coffee’ during her trip to Greece with husband François-Henri Pinault! See the snap!

This star looks like a true Grecian goddess on her holiday! Salma Hayek enjoyed some morning coffee in a new snap to her Instagram on August 20. The stunning Frida star, 53, sported a black bikini and enjoyed some rest and relaxation on the terrace, where she and her husband of over 10 years, François-Henri Pinault, 58, are spending time together away from the cameras.

Salma looked positively radiant, as she sat with perfect posture in her cerulean-hued chair. A gorgeous image of flowers designed on the stones behind her made the perfect backdrop for Salma’s photo. “Un cafecito. A Lior le coffee,” she captioned the image, which loosely translates to “a little coffee.”

The actress’s dose of coffee likely livened up her day and gave her all the energy she needed for another exciting adventure in Greece. Salma has been documenting some of her and her husband’s excursions in the country, where they have run into locals, and enjoyed the many sights, sounds, and smells of the country. In a post from August 18, Salma even captured her and her husband sharing a masked kiss as they followed safety precautions amid the international coronavirus pandemic.

“Love in the time of corona El amor en los tiempos de corona,” she captioned the sweet photos above. François-Henri and Salma truly share such a strong, loving bond. Salma announced her engagement to the French billionaire, 58, in March 2007, when she also confirmed her pregnancy with their first child. Salma and François-Henri welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in September 2007.

Just over a year later, François-Henri and Salma exchanged ‘I dos’ in Paris on Valentine’s Day, 2009. How much more romantic can you get than that! It’s not often that Salma shares a lot of photos of her husband and daughter, as she is constantly filling our feeds with stunning makeup-free selfies and more. But we absolutely adore these recent snapshots from the couple’s getaway and hope to see more in the near future!