Only Cameron Diaz could make a black top and pants look this cool! The A-lister, who retired from acting, looked chic when she stepped out in a black ensemble.

Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz has a new mission these days: being a mom. The 48-year-old retired from Hollywood to focus on her family life, so she’s rarely spotted out-and-about. Nevertheless, the new mom was seen running some errands in Beverly Hills on September 24, leaving her husband, Benji Madden, and newborn daughter Raddix at home.

She opted for a short sleeve black top with a scoop neck, which she paired with high-waisted black pants that tied at the top with a drawstring. The A-lister was prepared for the cooler Fall weather, carrying a black jacket over her arm but also kept the outfit light by rocking a multi colored face mask and strappy, snakeskin sandals.

Cameron went makeup-free for the outing, and looked seriously stunning as she swept her blonde tresses back into a casual ponytail, and held onto a small, straw purse. It comes just one week after Cameron reunited with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu for the launch of Drew’s new daytime talk show!

“I couldn’t begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years. We are friends, we are fellow angels. Please welcome my partners in crime and life Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz,” Drew began, adding, “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale.”

It’s clear the trio are more than just on-screen friends, and have supported each other through real life moments. Although Cameron has taken a step back from acting, her former co-stars have continued appearing in flicks on the big screen, and in new projects like The Drew Barrymore Show.