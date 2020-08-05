Watch
Actress Cameron Diaz attends a book signing to promote her new book, "Longevity Book", at Bookends, in Ridgewood, N.J Cameron Diaz Book Signing at Bookends Bookstore, Ridgewood, USA - 7 Apr 2016
EXCLUSIVE: Retired actress Cameron Diaz stops by paper source for a couple of cards in Studio City. The mother of one and wife of Benji Madden was seen applying some Hand sanitizer to her hands after removing a rubber glove before hopping into her car. 19 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cameron Diaz. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682256_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New mom Cameron Diaz goes grocery shopping ahead of tomorrow's Super Bowl. Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix. Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RIWE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Cameron Diaz checks her phone as she finishes a three-hour medical visit on her hand in Santa Monica. Cameron wears ripped jeans with sneakers, shades and a beige sweater for the outing. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the original post from Diaz and Madden announcing their daughter’s arrival reads. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.” Diaz and the Good Charlotte rocker then revealed that they wouldn’t be sharing any photos of their baby girl. Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 31 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Cameron Diaz admitted that she had to ‘stop and look at her life’ before deciding to quit her career as an actress when she spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow on August 5 for the latest episode of ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions.’

Cameron Diaz, 47, is thoroughly enjoying her life off the Hollywood red carpets and out of the box office films. The actress, who retired from the movie industry after acting in her 2014 films, sat down for a video chat with fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, on the Aug. 5 episode of Gwyneth’s show In Goop Health: The Sessions, which you can watch above, and revealed that she’s felt “peace” after walking away from her movie career. “Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself,” she said during the video chat.

“It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” she continued. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

Cameron Diaz stopped acting after her 2014 films. (AP Images)

Cameron also went on to describe herself as being “sensitive to some energies” that would bother her sometimes when she was active in the industry and admitted it helped her to stop and think about what she was doing and what she wanted to do. “I stopped and really looked at my life,” she said. “When you’re making a movie … they own you. You’re there for 12 hours a day for months on end you have no time for anything else.

“I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” she added. “I had to basically take it back and take responsibility for my own life.” It was when she turned 40 that she really realized what her next step should be. “I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, such a grind. I didn’t make any space for my personal life,” she explained.

Her personal life then became top priority when she married Benji Madden, 41, in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Raddix earlier this year. “We got married pretty much immediately because we realized we just had to do it,” Cameron said about Benji on Gwyneth’s show. “We went hard for a few years where we just ironed [our relationship] out, hacked it out. It was a lot of work, but we had to. I’m older than him, not a lot older, but he was at the place in his life where he also wanted to do that as well.”

Cameron also opened up about her joys in being a mother during an interview with Katherine Power on Instagram Live in Apr. “I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she gushed during the chat. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benji and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it.”