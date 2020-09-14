Drew Barrymore Reunites With ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Stars Cameron Diaz & Lucy Liu During Talk Show Debut

Drew Barrymore was ecstatic to have her ‘partners in crime’ Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the debut episode of her talk show! Check out the sweet clip!

It was a reunion over 15 years in the making! On the premiere episode of her new CBS talkshow, Drew Barrymore reunited with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in socially distant fashion on set! The newly-minted talkshow host, 45, couldn’t have been more thrilled to bring her gal pals out. “I couldn’t begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years. We are friends, we are fellow angels. Please welcome my partners in crime and life Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz!”

After the endearing introduction, Cameron and Lucy came out to join their third angel, and all of a sudden it was 2003 all over again! “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale,” Drew said of her bond with Cameron, 48, and Lucy, 51.

There was, however, a bit of hitch to the reunion. Later on in the debut episode, Drew revealed that Cameron was actually recording her segment from Los Angeles while Lucy and Drew were in the New York City studio. Still, whether by virtual recording or being there in-studio, fans couldn’t have been happier to see these three women back together again. And it has been well over a decade since the trio was fighting crime in Charlie’s Angels.

Drew, Cameron, and Lucy joined forces for Charlie’s Angels in the 2000 film adaptation based on the ’70s TV show of the same name. The film was so successful, that the stars returned for the 2003 sequel — Full Throttle. From there on, the women would reunite in fun anniversary get-togethers and for major moments where they supported one another. Most recently, the trio came together in 2019 to support Lucy when she earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since their time on the big screen, the women’s lives have completely evolved. Drew is now the mother of two precious little girls, while Cameron welcomed a baby girl of her own with husband Benji Madden, and Lucy is a single mom to son Rockwell, born in 2015 via gestational surrogate. While Drew has pivoted to talkshow hosting, Cameron has taken a step back from acting, and Lucy continues to spin her magic in shows and films like Elementary, Set It Up, and Stage Mother, among other titles. There have been so many triumphs in their careers and personal lives, and we are so glad to see our favorite angels back together again!