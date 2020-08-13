Drew Barrymore Then & Now: See The Actress’ Transformation From Child Star To Mom Of 2

Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight ever since she was little! Now, we’re taking a look back to see how the inspiring actress has transformed over the years through these photos from then and now!

We have watched Drew Barrymore grow up and mature right before our very eyes! As a member of Hollywood royalty — the Barrymore family — Drew has left her own indelible mark on the entertainment industry as an actress and inspiring figure. Given everything that she has accomplished over the last four decades, what better way to celebrate the star than look back at her complete transformation!

Drew graced the big screen in her first major role at the tender age of six in the Steven Spielberg film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The actress, now 45 years old, stole the hearts of millions as Gertie, the youngest of three siblings in the film who befriend a harmless little alien. From there, Drew continued to land huge roles as a child star. Although she definitely went through a rebellious phase that shocked fans who knew her since she was a youngster, her best years were just ahead of her.

In the latter half of the ’90s, Drew became the romantic comedy queen with films like The Wedding Singer, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, and Never Been Kissed. Heading into the early 2000s, Drew also showed that she could command an action franchise with the help of gal pals Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu with Charlie’s Angels and its 2003 sequel, Full Throttle. By the mid-2000s, Drew reclaimed her romcom queen crown!

She appeared in films like Fever Pitch and reunited with her Wedding Singer co-star, Adam Sandler, for 50 First Dates in 2004! Drew also showed off her incredible talent behind the camera in 2009, when she directed the Ellen Page-led film Whip It. By the 2010s, Drew took on her most rewarding role to date: as mom to her two daughters — Olive Barrymore Kopleman, 7, and Frankie Barrymore Kopleman, 6 — whom she shares with her former husband, Will Kopelman.

Now, Drew is back in action taking on new projects. She reunited with Adam Sandler again in 2014 for their film Blended and earned rave reviews for her work on Netflix’s comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. It’s amazing to look back at what Drew has accomplished over the course of her decades-long career, but there is so much more to see! Check out Drew’s transformation through the years by scrolling through the gallery above!