Adam Sandler Teases Another Rom-Com With Drew Barrymore & Admits ‘Nobody’s Sweeter’

We’re ready for Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler to reunite on the big screen, the Adam admitted to HollywoodLife that he’s ready for it, too!

The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, Blended. It’s time for another Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore rom-com, and we’ve got confirmation that Adam is definitely on board! “She’s a guarantee, always,” Adam gushed over his longtime co-star when asked if we can expect another film from the two of them in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “She’s a guarantee happy time for me.” The actor was honored at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in NYC on January 9th for his performance in Uncut Gems, and none other than Drew presented him with the Best Actor award.

He continued, “Nobody’s sweeter and I’m going to see her tonight. She’s presenting me this award and I can’t wait!” The pair posed for pictures on the carpet together, and their chemistry from back in their Wedding Singer days was palpable. “I love this man so much and I have always believed in him,” Drew said in her speech to the star-studded crowd at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. “This moment could honestly could [not] be more deserved. I know that everyone is rooting for you because you have earned everyone’s respect. You deserve the best, you give the best and you are the best. I love you very much.”

The former child actress went on, “To make people laugh is really the most healing thing we can do on this earth and that is Adam Sandler in a nutshell to me.” She recalled their first meeting to the audience, detailing her “big purple hair and a vintage leopard coat,” while Adam was “in what Adam wears every day, a giant baggy t-shirt and baggy, knee-length shorts.”

“I told him, I know that we are destined to work together. I know we are a match and I believe you in so much. I want to be like [Audrey] Hepburn and [Spencer] Tracy even though we don’t look like them, but I just I want to be in this partnership with you,” Drew reminisced. We’re definitely ready for another movie from this dynamic duo!