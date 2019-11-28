A short film reuniting E.T. and Henry Thomas from the 1982 movie, ‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,’ premiered during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, and it’s amazing.

Have you ever wanted a sequel to Steven Spielberg‘s 1982 film E.T. the Extra Terrestrial? Well, if so, you’re in luck, because we pretty much got one on Nov. 28, when a short film, showing an emotional reunion between E.T. and Elliott (Henry Thomas), debuted during the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 4-minute clip, titled “A Holiday Reunion,” shows E.T. returning to Earth for a surprise visit with Elliott, who now has his own family. And although technology has changed our world since they’ve last seen each other 37 years ago, their connection and friendship remains strong and is a touching reminder of how important reconnecting is during the holiday season.

A two-minute version of the story debuted during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, while the full-length four-minute version can be viewed via the YouTube video above. And what we love about the commercial is that it pays homage to the original movie. For instance, Elliott’s son can be seen wearing similar pajamas to the ones he, himself, wore in the film. Also, E.T. still seems to have a fondness for Reese’s Pieces because he devours a few cupcakes with some sprinkled on top of the icing.

Also — remember the classic scene of the bikes flying through the air with the moon in the background? Yeah, that was re-created, too, with Elliott’s kids this time around. And once again, Elliott holds back tears as he watches E.T. fly away back home yet again, in the closing moments of the new short film. For any fan of the 1982 film, you’ll probably shed a few tears while watching this new video — just as we did.