See Pic
Hollywood Life

Lucy Liu Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son Rockwell On His 5th Birthday: ‘He Is A Rainbow Of Light’

lucy
Lucy shared a rare snap of her son. Image: MEGA MEGA
Lucy Liu attends the LA premiere of "Why Women Kill" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, Calif LA Premiere of "Why Women Kill", Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Aug 2019
Lucy Liu 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019 Wearing Christian Siriano same outfit as catwalk model *10100211bp
Lucy Liu Hudson River Park Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 Oct 2019 Wearing Greta Constantine
Lucy Liu 'Why Women Kill' TV show premiere, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2019 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier same outfit as catwalk model *10068429e View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Famously private actress Lucy Liu has given fans a glimpse into her family life, wishing her adorable son Rockwell a happy birthday!

Lucy Liu, 51, celebrated her mini-me son Rockwell‘s 5th birthday on August 28, and took the opportunity to publicly throw her support behind presidential candidate Joe Biden. “My darling son turned 5 yesterday. He is a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic,” the stage and screen star captioned a snap of herself standing next to the birthday boy while he blew out his candle. “As a human being, a woman, a mother, a daughter – now more than ever we must come together to fight for the soul of this nation. Let’s all wish as hard as he is for a brighter and safer future for our children and Mother Earth.”

Lucy concluded her caption by writing, “I am all in for #BidenHarris2020 and their vision for an inclusive America @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris.” The sweet snap showed little Rockwell sitting on the bench, in pair of red shorts and a white top adorned with a dinosaur print. It’s clear the youngster is really into dinos as his birthday cake featured mini dragons and dinosaurs along with a massive ‘5’ candle, which he blew out.

The proud mom stood beside him in a v-neck black top with lace detailing on the shoulders, and an intricate gold necklace. The mother-son duo, who are rarely seen together, also wore matching multi-colored party hats! It feels like just yesterday that Lucy introduced a newborn Rockwell to the world for the first time.

lucy
Lucy shared a rare snap of her son. Image: MEGA

She gave birth to him in 2015, and shared a precious snap of the baby boy in a rocking chair with the caption, “Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In.” Back in 2010, she talked to USA Today about having a baby, joking that her biological clock is broken, “I don’t have a settling-down time,” she said. “Someone threw out the battery. I never feel like it’s too early or too late for anything. I don’t ever think for me that this traditional way is the way to go for me because I haven’t had a traditional life.”