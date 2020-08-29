Lucy Liu Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son Rockwell On His 5th Birthday: ‘He Is A Rainbow Of Light’

Famously private actress Lucy Liu has given fans a glimpse into her family life, wishing her adorable son Rockwell a happy birthday!

Lucy Liu, 51, celebrated her mini-me son Rockwell‘s 5th birthday on August 28, and took the opportunity to publicly throw her support behind presidential candidate Joe Biden. “My darling son turned 5 yesterday. He is a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic,” the stage and screen star captioned a snap of herself standing next to the birthday boy while he blew out his candle. “As a human being, a woman, a mother, a daughter – now more than ever we must come together to fight for the soul of this nation. Let’s all wish as hard as he is for a brighter and safer future for our children and Mother Earth.”

Lucy concluded her caption by writing, “I am all in for #BidenHarris2020 and their vision for an inclusive America @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris.” The sweet snap showed little Rockwell sitting on the bench, in pair of red shorts and a white top adorned with a dinosaur print. It’s clear the youngster is really into dinos as his birthday cake featured mini dragons and dinosaurs along with a massive ‘5’ candle, which he blew out.

The proud mom stood beside him in a v-neck black top with lace detailing on the shoulders, and an intricate gold necklace. The mother-son duo, who are rarely seen together, also wore matching multi-colored party hats! It feels like just yesterday that Lucy introduced a newborn Rockwell to the world for the first time.

She gave birth to him in 2015, and shared a precious snap of the baby boy in a rocking chair with the caption, “Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In.” Back in 2010, she talked to USA Today about having a baby, joking that her biological clock is broken, “I don’t have a settling-down time,” she said. “Someone threw out the battery. I never feel like it’s too early or too late for anything. I don’t ever think for me that this traditional way is the way to go for me because I haven’t had a traditional life.”