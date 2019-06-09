2019 Tony Awards: Tina Fey, Lucy Liu, & More Stars Light Up The Red Carpet

It’s that time! The Tony Awards are upon us & the celebrity attendees brought their style A-game to the prestigious awards show.

The Tony Awards never disappoint when it comes to gorgeous, over-the-top fashion and 2019 was no different. The most talented singers, dancers, and Broadway stars hit the carpet at the 2019 awards show looking like royalty. While the night is truly all about excellence in theater, there was no doubt about it that these stars exemplified excellence in fashion as well!

For starters, Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier were one of the first to arrive and had everyone snapping to attention. The Emmy winner never fails to disappoint when he hits the red carpet and his clean white shirt with a black jacket was an instant standout. Lucy Liu also dressed to the nines in an elegant flowing purple gown with cutout panels, and wow — the parade of outstanding style looks just kept on coming from there!

Oscar winner Regina King wore a tight pink satin gown that was a real style champ and Rachel Brosnahan looked nearly unrecognizable from her Marvelous Mrs Maisel character with long blonde locks as she posed against a wall of colorful flowers to mark Pride month. Tina Fey went with a gold menswear style pantsuit that was a smart look on her, including a white tie. You can check out all of the best red carpet looks in our gallery above.

This year’s attendees had a lot to live up to when it came to the fashion front. In 2018, the Tony’s red carpet was chock full of head-turning looks. Sara Bareilles, 39, was a standout of the night in a frilly, peach-colored gown which features endless layers of tulle. Her co-host for the night looked dapper as ever in an eggplant purple suit that was hard to ignore. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, 39, put her amazing curves on display in a jumpsuit featuring an elaborate design and Glee‘s Telly Leung, 39, was on hand and looking sharp in a black tux.

The 2019 Tony Awards are being hosted by James Corden, 40, and are broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. If this year’s red carpet fashion is any indication of what the night holds, the 73rd annual show will be one for the books.