Rachel Weisz Heats Up The 2019 Academy Awards Carpet In Gorgeous Red Gown

Rachel Weisz looks incredible at the 91st Academy Awards! She shined on the carpet in a red PVC and tulle gown.

Rachel Weisz was dressed to impress at the 91st Academy Awards! The actress, 48, arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 looking absolutely stunning in a red gown that featured a plastic crop top that hung loosely over the embellished bodice. It was like two looks in one! The top was something that you’d totally wear on a night out to a club, while the bottom was classically formal.

Weisz’s dress gave off some devil Halloween costume vibes, which she played off of with angelic accents. Her straight hair was held in place with a silver leaf headband and a matching metallic clutch. Her makeup was super feminine, opting for rosy hues on her cheeks and lips. Stunning!

It’s a big night for Weisz! She’s nominated for her second Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category. She received the nod for her role in The Favourite. But she’s got some pretty stiff competition! Not only is she up against her own costar Emma Stone, but the two women are also joined by Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Amy Adams (Vice), and Marina de Tavira (Roma).

If Weisz does win tonight though, that’d actually be a big deal for Adams, who would become the fifth person in history to lose an Oscar to the same person twice. Back in 2006, Weisz won her first Academy Award for her supporting role in The Constant Gardener. Adams was also nominated that year in the same category for her work in Junebug.

The first three times this happened were all back in the 1930s, but it happened again more recently to Annette Bening who lost Best Actress for American Beauty (1999) and Being Julia (2004) to Hilary Swank for Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004), according to Gold Derby. Only time will tell what happens tonight, though! In the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see even more glamorous celeb arrivals at the 2019 Academy Awards!