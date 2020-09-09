Celebrity Moms Who Had Babies After 40 — Halle Berry, Gwen Stefani & More

We always knew that these moms were incredible, but they’ve also helped erase assumptions and stereotypes about having children after the age of 40! See pics of incredible moms like Halle Berry, Gwen Stefani and more!

What it means to be a mom has been completely redefined in the modern age. Now, women are skillfully balancing their family life and professional career, making time to take care of themselves and the ones they love, and planning for a family later in life. And that means that some women are having babies at the age of 40 and even older!

Stars like Halle Berry, Gwen Stefani and more either welcomed their first or second child after 40, or began having kids at that age. They’ve proven time and again that age is merely a number when it comes to motherhood, and being able to provide a warm, safe environment for their children to grow up in. Let’s take a look at these amazing moms who welcomed little ones after 40.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is famous for so many accomplishments. She’s the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, she’s become an inspiration through her fitness Friday Instagram posts, and she’s a loving, devoted mother of two youngsters. Halle welcomed her first child, daughter Nahla, in March 2008 at the age of 41. At 47, Halle welcomed her second child, son Maceo. Now at 54, Halle is still balancing her career as a filmmaker and actress all while prioritizing bonding time with her kiddos!

Gwen Stefani

Devoted fans know that Gwen Stefani, 50, is a dedicated mother to three young boys — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. But because she is positively ageless, fans might not be aware that Gwen welcomed her six-year-old son at the age of 44! That’s right, the No Doubt frontwoman was, as expected, quite surprised when she learned that she was pregnant in her mid-40s. Nevertheless, the singer, who shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, has proven that her age has in no way hindered her from being a present figure in her kids’ lives.

Salma Hayek

Much like Gwen and Halle, Salma Hayek is simply ageless. But the accomplished actress took her time meeting the right partner, welcoming her child, and then getting married! Salma and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in September 2007. The couple later got married on Valentine’s Day in 2009. We can’t help but think that the date of their wedding might have been influenced by their daughter’s romantic name!

Celine Dion

Celine Dion is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished women in music, but when it comes to her private life, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress chooses to keep details close to her heart. But at the age of 42, after a number of IVF treatments, heartache and discouragement, Celine and her husband, René Angélil, welcomed twin boys Eddy and Nelson. Celine also has another son, René-Charles Angélil, born in 2001. Sadly, Celine’s family lost an important member when the singer’s husband and longtime manager passed away in 2016. The singer, though, has remained such an inspiring, resilient figure and we cannot help but continue to love her!

Brooke Shields

Upon trying to conceive her second child with her husband Chris Henchy, actress Brooke Shields sought out IVF treatment. After rounds of trials, Brooke was ready to call it quits. Fortunately, Brooke and Chris learned that they would be the parents to a beautiful daughter, Grier, born in 2006 when Brooke was 40 years old!

Nicole Kidman

Longtime fans of Nicole Kidman know that the actress adopted two children with her former husband Tom Cruise during their marriage, after suffering a traumatic ectopic pregnancy. But by the time Nicole was married to Keith Urban, she became pregnant and went to full term with her first daughter, Sunday Rose in 2008 at the age of 41. Nicole has always been so candid about her struggles with infertility, doing everything she can to erase the stigma that plagues so many women. Just three years after Sunday was born, Nicole and Keith welcome their daughter Faith Margaret via surrogate.

Christie Brinkley

After already welcoming two children, Christie Brinkely‘s life totally changed when she had her look-a-like daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, at the age of 44! Like past famous mom’s, Christie also used IVF treatments to become pregnant with her daughter. Now, fans are always seeing double when the gorgeous mother-daughter pair are spotted together!