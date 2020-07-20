Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, & More New Moms of 2020 — See Pics & Announcements

Babies on the way! There are so many expectant moms in 2020 and we want to celebrate them in all their glory! Take a look at the announcements and pics from future celeb moms!

2020 is already half way over! We cannot believe how fast the time has gone by and how many famous celebs have dropped thrilling news during a time that has been so difficult for many. Nevertheless, these stars had a lot to celebrate in 2020, most importantly the future arrival of their little ones!

That’s right, so many celebs announced that they were expecting and would be moms this year. These women, like Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry, barely let any hints slip pass before sharing the news. A slew of others, however, chose to make their millions of fans part of their joyful moment by making the announcements on social media! Now, we’re taking a look at pics and announcements of the celebs who will become moms in 2020!

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj completely surprised her fans when she announced in a series of photos on Instagram that she was #preggers! The “Super Bass” rapper, 37, took to the social media platform on July 20 and shared a slew of professional images highlighting her bump! One of the final images featured the MTV VMA-winner looking absolutely stunning in a photo by David LaChapelle!

Katy Perry

Katy, much like Nicki, dropped the baby bomb by surprising her fans with her bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” in early March. But as soon as she got on her Instagram live, Katy assured her fans that it was going to be a jam packed summer. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you,” she said in her Instagram Live. Ever since then, she’s been proudly showing off her growing belly, just like in the images above!

Nikki Bella

Sisters who (pro) wrestle together are birds of a feather! That’s not even a question when it comes to Nikki and Brie Bella! The two women made a joint announcement in January that they were expecting at the same time. Since then, the two 36-year-olds have been capturing their pregnancy journeys on Instagram, like in this joint image above! Brie is welcoming her second child, while Nikki is expecting her first!

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has become an expert at hiding her bump on the ‘Gram, but she’s been displaying it proudly anytime she’s been spotted out and about! News of Sophie, 24, and her husband, Joe Jonas‘s, first child first broke at the beginning of 2020! Now, it seems that the Game Of Thrones alum is just weeks away from welcoming her first born into the world! Back on June 6, Sophie hid her bump in the second image in the above carousel post while she was at a Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles.

Katie Lee

Cookbook author Katie Lee, 38, made her announcement the only way she knew how — with some delicious food! The gorgeous foodie took to Instagram on Feb. 26, posting a photo of herself chowing down on some noodles and showing her growing belly! “Eating for two Baby Biegel is on the way,” she captioned the photo. Katie was married to singer Billy Joel from 2004-2010 before marrying her husband Ryan Biegel in 2018!

Maggie Grace

Actress Maggie Grace may have taken the cake when it comes to ethereal pregnancy photo announcements. The Fear The Walking Dead star, 36, shared that she and her husband of three years, Bryan Bushnell, were expecting their little one on March 20 with a stunning photo of Maggie cradling her belly. “In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer,” she captioned the gorgeous photo.

Melissa Benoist

Something super exciting is coming into Melissa Benoist and her husband, Chris Wood‘s, life in mere months: their first child together! The 31-year-old Supergirl actress took to Instagram on March 4 to share with her fans that a “non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” Throwing some love to her beloved husband, Melissa noted that Chris “has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!” And just look at those photos — too cute!

Scarlett Byrne Hefner

This Harry Potter alum is in store for a lot magic! Scarlett Bryne Hefner, 29, took to her Instagram account on March 10 and totally cast a spell on her devoted followers when she revealed that she and her husband, Cooper Hefner, were expecting their first little one. “Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner,” she captioned the image.