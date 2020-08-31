Emma Roberts, 29, Confirms Pregnancy With BF Garrett Hedlund, 35 – See Her Growing Baby Bump

It’s official: there’s a bun in Emma Roberts’ oven. The ‘American Horror Story’ star finally acknowledged that she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting – and she even revealed her baby’s sex!

“Me…and my two favorite guys,” Emma Roberts captioned an Aug. 29 Instagram photo of her cradling her growing baby bump. Not only did Emma finally confirm her long-rumored pregnancy with Garrett Hedlund, but she also revealed her child’s sex – and it’s a boy! In the other pictures Emma, 29, posted to Instagram on Sunday, the Scream Queens star is seen lounging in a sunroom while wearing a white bandeau dress. One other show had Garret, 35, tenderly wrap his arm around his pregnant girlfriend, a broad smile on both of their faces.

Emma’s aunt, Julia Roberts, celebrated this good news by writing “Love you” with a kissing face emoji in the comments. Emma’s Scream Queens co-star Lea Michelle (who recently welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich) wrote, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.” “Yessss! Baby boy friends” added stylist Jamie Mizrahi. “Congratulations!!!!! So sweet!!” said Kaley Cuoco. Other stars like Kristen Chenoweth, Chelsea Handler, and Rachel Zoe also shared messages of love and happiness over Emma’s news.

Emma’s acknowledgment of this bun in her oven comes about two months after she was first reported pregnant. This pregnancy also comes one year after Emma and Garret went public as a couple. The two started quietly dating in 2019 after Emma split from her on-again/off-again boyfriend (and fiancé) Evan Peters. Though Emma and Garret have kept their romance on the down-low, they’ve been photographed more and more in public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two were seen heading to LAX on June 26, the first public outing since the initial pregnancy reports. Emma seemingly attempted to hide her pregnancy because, despite the southern California summer weather, she wore an oversized teddy winter coat and a baggy shirt.

This oversized clothing trend continued in Emma’s subsequent sightings. During the Fourth of July weekend, Emma was seen in a large Harley Davidson t-shirt, striped leggings, and a massive hat. At first glance, one couldn’t tell that she was pregnant – which was probably the goal of the outfit. When Emma went grocery shopping a month later in Los Feliz, she attempted to conceal her stomach by holding a plastic bag full of items in front of her belly.

Emma opened up – sort of – about her relationship with Garrett and her split from Evan to Cosmopolitan in May 2019. “I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment,” she said. “Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”