Emma Roberts Steps Out With BF Garrett Hedlund For 1st Time Since Pregnancy Report — See Pics

Emma Roberts was spotted cozying up to boyfriend Garrett Hedlund at LAX on June 26. The actress, who is reportedly pregnant, covered up in an oversized coat and carried a large purse for the trip.

Mom and dad need a little vacation! Emma Roberts, 29, and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 35, were spotted heading into LAX on June 26, one day after a report claimed that the American Horror Story star was pregnant with their first child. The couple looked happy — as far as we could tell since they responsibly covered with masks — as they made their way through security en route to their flight.

Despite the summer heat in Los Angeles, Emma was all bundled up for their adventure, wearing a majorly oversized teddy winter coat, loose Boston Bruins t-shirt, and jeans. Ever the fashionista, she managed to match her protective face mask to her outfit. She upped the glam factor by carrying multiple items of Louis Vuitton luggage, including a uniquely green and white handbag… which covered her stomach as she walked up to the airport with the Country Strong star.

This is the first time that the couple were spotted out after news that Emma allegedly has a bun in the oven surfaced. Emma and Garrett have been dating since early 2019, shortly after Emma ended her engagement to her on-again, off-again fiancé and American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters. The couple broke up for the third and final time in January 2019. Emma and Garrett have kept their relationship quite private. Save for some instances of sweet PDA like handholding, they haven’t opened up about their romance.

Prior to Emma, Garrett was famously in a longterm relationship with Kirsten Dunst. The couple, who met on the set of their film On the Road in 2011, dated from 2012 to 2016 and dodged engagement rumors. Kirsten welcomed her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons, her Fargo co-star, in 2018. Evan was most recently linked to Halsey.