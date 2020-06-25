Congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund — they’re going to be parents! The actress is pregnant with her and Garrett’s first child, according to a new report.

Emma Roberts is pregnant, according to Us Weekly. The 29-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, the magazine revealed on June 25. This exciting news comes more than one year after Emma and Garrett first went public as a couple. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Emma and Garrett for confirmation of this exciting news.

Although Emma and Garrett have been very private about their relationship, they’ve been photographed together quite a bit amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The two started quietly dating in 2019, following Emma’s split from her on/off boyfriend (and fiance), Evan Peters. Emma and Evan’s relationship was very up and down over the years, but they split for good at the beginning of 2019.

The exes started seeing each other in 2012 after filming Adult World together. Emma was arrested following a fight with Evan at a hotel in Montreal in 2013. However, when the actor didn’t press charges, she was released. The then-couple eventually revealed that the situation was a “misunderstanding” and that they were working to move past it. By 2014, the two were engaged, although they took several breaks before their eventual final split in 2019.

In a May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, Emma opened up about her split from Evan, although she rarely talked about their relationship when they were together. “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” Emma admitted. “And the only thing I can say for that is — I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending. And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long.”

Meanwhile, Garrett was in a long term relationship with Kirsten Dunst from 2012 until 2016. The two met on the set of their movie, On The Road. After the split, Kirsten started dating another co-star, Jesse Plemons, from Fargo. They got engaged in 2017 and had their first child, a son, the following year. Now, Garrett and Emma will gear up to welcomed their first child next!