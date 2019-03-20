It appears that things might be over for Emma Roberts & her on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. However, the actress is already moving on & is reportedly dating Garrett Hedlund.

The engagement between Emma Roberts, 28, and Even Peters, 32, is over, and she’s already moving on with a new man, reports Us Weekly. The actress and her long-time partner have called it quits the publication says, and the star is now romantically linked to Garrett Hedlund, sources tell them. “Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” one source tells Us. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup,” they add.

Meanwhile, Emma was spotted out and about with Garrett in Los Angeles, according to an eyewitness for Us. The pair were seen walking together in the city’s trendy Silverlake neighborhood. The Triple Frontier star “had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands,” the eyewitness told the publication. However, the celeb spotting wasn’t entirely out of the blue. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” another source revealed to Us.

It’s been a long road for Emma and her now ex, and this isn’t the first time they have called it quits. The couple began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of their movie, Adult World, and were engaged just one year later in 2013. The pair then ended their engagement in 2015, but rekindled their relationship just three months later. The pair called it quits once again in spring of 2016, but by that fall, were spotted hanging out once again, and Emma had a ring on her finger. Only time will tell if this is the final straw for the on-again,off-again couple, but it just might be if things continue to go well between Emma and the Triple Frontier actor.

HollywoodLife reached out to reps of Emma and Evan for comment which was not immediately returned. A rep for Garrett declined to comment.