Halsey Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In Bikini While On BF Evan Peters’ Shoulders In Sweet PDA Pic

Halsey and Evan Peters celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple in Switzerland, and the singer shared the most adorable photo with her new beau.

Halsey, 25, and Evan Peters, 33, are simply the cutest! The pair celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple from a hot tub in Switzerland, which had one of the best views we’ve ever seen. The “Now Or Never” singer posted a sweet snap on Feb. 14, wearing a bikini and showing off her incredibly toned abs as she sat on Evan’s shoulders. She wore a white swimsuit and looked SO happy as she threw her arms in the air, in front of a picture-perfect Swiss backdrop. “Life is going ‘swimmingly’. Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the post. The loved-up couple made their red carpet debut on Oct. 26, 2019, at the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles. Halsey and Evan dressed as Sonny and Cher for the Halloween-themed event. The red carpet appearance came just over a month after they were first spotted on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on Sept. 21. They haven’t been shy about posting pics together showing just how in love they are — and we’re so here for it!

The singer made headlines on Feb. 1 after she called out a troll in the crowd at her pre-Super Bowl show in Miami, proving that she won’t put up with any heckling! Halsey decided to stand up for herself against the person who kept shouting the name of her ex, G-Eazy, 30, during the performance. And she didn’t hold back! “If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building,” Halsey said in the microphone before walking over to the area the hater was in. “I will kick your f***ing ass, test me. I will kick your ass out the f**king club. You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”

Since Halsey and G-Eazy reportedly had a very up and down relationship, it’s easy to see why the talented beauty would be negatively affected by the rapper’s name being brought up at a time when she’s supposed to be enjoying her music and her fans. The former couple started dating in the summer of 2017 but took “some time apart” in July 2018. They reconciled a month later but it didn’t last and they eventually parted ways by the end of Oct. 2018.

Although she tends to be private about most details in her romantic life, Halsey is known for standing up for what she feels is right, even if it causes controversy and discomfort. From opening up about a struggling past that includes a suicide attempt and a battle with bipolar disorder, to seemingly shading the Grammy Awards during an epic American Awards speech after she wasn’t nominated, it’s safe to say this girl is confident in her beliefs and isn’t about to let anyone weaken her strengths.