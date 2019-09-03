Halsey Reveals How She Got Over Her Tough G-Eazy Split: I ‘Dated a Sh***y Dude’

After her ‘heinous breakup’ with G-Eazy, Halsey was left heartbroken and depressed. Yet, she remembers the exact moment that she finally shook off that rancid man and got over him.

Halsey and G-Eazy’s relationship self-destructed in 2018 – first in July, then again in October after a brief reconciliation – and the split left her a wreck. Halsey, 24, when speaking to Cosmopolitan, revealed the exact moment she was able to snap-back from the breakup. “I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup. I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f*ck, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through. I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, Ohhh no, they deserve better than this.”

“If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bullshit,” she told Cosmopolitan. “But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a shitty dude, I think I’m doing alright.” Cosmo found a clip of the performance (above), and they describe it as “something almost indescribably sad…until the very end.”

Halsey and G-Eazy, 30, began dating in the summer of 2017. Their first public appearance together came when she joined G-Eazy for a surprise concert in New Orleans. The couple premiered their song, “Him & I,” and seemingly confirmed their relationship a day after. They made it Instagram official in September and celebrated New Year’s Eve together with a joint performance in Miami. All seemed well and good until July 2018, when Halsey announced she and G-Eazy “are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

A month later, they reunite, but it doesn’t last. By the end of October, it was over. G-Eazy was spotted partying with girls all over him, and that was enough for Halsey. Since splitting from G-Eazy, Halsey has found new love with singer Yungblud. She confirmed their rumored relationship in January. “She really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after they took their love public. As of August, the two were still going strong. She even wrote a sweet message in honor of his 22nd birthday.

“darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it,” she wrote. “for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. happy birthday, I love you.”