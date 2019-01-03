Halsey ‘Completely Falling For’ Yungblud: She Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With Him

Halsey has someone new to hold her down. She ended things with G-Eazy less than three months ago, but she’s already made it Instagram official with Yungblud. Here’s why she’s ‘smitten’ with the UK rocker.

Halsey may not be so bad at love after all. The 24-year-old Grammy nominated singer, who split with her on-again/off-again boyfriend G-Eazy, 29, in October is now dating British musician Yungblud, 20. On Jan. 3 she confirmed their romance by sharing an adorable PDA pic to her Instagram page. The pair haven’t been dating that long, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Halsey’s already starting to fall for him.

“Halsey definitely wants to take things slow with Yungblud, but she really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship,” says the source. “Although Halsey has only been seeing Yungblud for a short while, she is finding herself completely falling for him.” After checking out Yungblud’s pictures on Instagram and listening to his music, we can totally see the attraction — he’s super talented and a total hottie.

But good looks and musical gifts aren’t the only things Yungblud’s got going for him. According to our source he’s also super sweet. “Halsey has a lot on her plate right now and really wants to focus on her career. She also wanted to take some time for herself after her breakup with G-Eazy and enjoy the single life for a while. Halsey wasn’t looking for love or for a relationship, but Yungblud is sweeter to her than any other guy she’s ever dated and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten.” We are so glad to hear this — Halsey deserves only the best. Especially after everything she went through with G-Eazy.

And speaking of G-Eazy, we have a feeling it might be a little tough knowing that Halsey is happily moving on without him. As HollywoodLife previously reported, the California born rapper struggled to accept their split. “G-Eazy still cares about Halsey and a piece of him will always love her, so he just wants her to be happy,” revealed a source close to the couple. “G-Eazy knows Halsey can get any guy she wants, which makes moving on that much harder.” Ouch.