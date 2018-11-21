Halsey Snuggles Up To Yungblud 4 Weeks After G-Eazy Split — New Romance? See Pics

Halsey was seen walking and getting cozy with younger British musician Yungblud while leaving a studio on Nov. 20. Is she already dating again after splitting from G-Eazy just under a month ago?

Halsey, 24, may already have a new man in her life and this time he’s younger! The singer was spotted snuggling up to 20-year-old British musician Yungblud and holding a bouquet of flowers on the night of Nov. 20 as she was leaving a studio in Hollywood and we can’t help but think it’s proof she’s moving on after her sad split from on-again, off-again boyfriend G-Eazy, 29. SEE THE PICS OF HALSEY & YUNGBLUD HERE!

Halsey and G-Eazy went their separate ways for the second time just last month. The former couple dated for almost a year before breaking up in July and they couldn’t help but rekindle their flame by the end of Aug. By Oct. 23, however, it was over once again and friends say it’s for good this time. “There’s hot chicks throwing themselves at him all the time when he’s on the road, that’s one hell of a lot of temptation, and she never knows what he’s doing,” a source close to Halsey EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the reason for the split. “She’s never sure and that’s just going to drive her insane, so no matter how much it hurts she has to walk away for good this time.”

Halsey’s recent outing with Yungblud most likely means she’s not thinking about getting back with G-Eazy and it turns out he seems to feel the same way. The rapper was seen happily getting cozy with production designer Christina Roseann Ray on Nov. 13 so it looks like the once-in-love duo are really over for good…at least for now!