Emma Roberts went for a loose and comfy look during a post-Fourth of July coffee run, seemingly covering up her growing baby bump in an oversized tee.

Emma Roberts is keeping safe — and looking cute — during her first pregnancy. The American Horror Story actress, 29, stepped out over the Fourth of July weekend rocking an oversized Harley Davidson t-shirt and striped leggings, which expertly concealed her growing baby bump. She also donned a polka dot face mask to protect herself from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles.

Emma was spotted heading into a coffee shop rocking her cool outfit, which she accessorized with a chic Chloe bag, New Balance sneakers, dark sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat in an attempt to go incognito. She left the LA eatery during her solo outing carrying an orange juice and two iced coffees — maybe one for her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund?

A report surfaced on June 25 that Emma and the Tron actor, 35, who have been dating since early 2019, were expecting a little one together. The couple are extremely private about their relationship, rarely showing any PDA. Well, except for the hand-holding that sparked their relationship rumors in the first place.

Though they have yet to address the pregnancy news, Emma’s mother, Kelly Cunningham, seemingly spilled the beans. Much like Yolanda Hadid before her, Kelly not-so accidentally let it slip on Instagram when a commenter asked her “Kelly is emma pregnant?????”. She enthusiastically replied “Yes!!” with a red heart emoji. She also thanked a commenter who said she’d be an amazing grandmother.

Emma and Garrett were spotted out once together following the pregnancy report. Heading into the departures terminal at LAX on June 26. Emma appeared to be drawing attention away from her baby bump by placing her luggage and a large purse in front of her body.