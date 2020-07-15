Why Nikki & Brie Bella Are ‘Nervous’ About Giving Birth In A Few Short Weeks

With Brie and Nikki Bella’s respective due dates fast approaching, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why these ‘Total Bellas’ stars are ‘excited’ but ‘stressed’ about welcoming their babies into the world.

It won’t be long until Brie Bella and Nikki Bella’s buns come out of the oven. The WWE Hall of Famers and stars of Total Bellas are both on the verge of giving birth, with Brie, 36, and Nikki, 36, due just weeks apart from each other. It’s almost like Christmas in (late) July for these two, with a mixture of “stress,” joy and giddy anticipation. Though these two have expressed concerns about going into labor during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the actual due date approach, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Nikki and Brie “are really excited to give birth around the same time.”

This marks Nikki’s first time becoming a mother, while sister Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, 39, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, in 2017. “Brie’s biggest stress is getting Birdie comfortable,” the source tells HollywoodLife “The idea of 2 kids so young is stressful for her, but she’s got plenty of family around to help her. She’s wanted this for a while now and is excited.

“Nikki picks Brie’s brain often about birth and last-minute new mom questions,” this insider adds. “Nikki is nervous but more excited. They both still can’t believe they’re doing this at the same time.” To help calm Nikki’s nerves, her fiancé and father of her child, Artem Chigvintsev, 38, has been “waiting on her, hand and foot. It’s so sweet.”

“Artem is so sweet the way he is with Nikki,” a second source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He’s there for her all the time and for anything and everything she needs. It’s obvious he’s absolutely smitten with her, and he tells her how she’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever known, especially while she’s pregnant, which is so adorable.” The insider notes that Artem, “like any new parent,” is feeling “a bit nervous with the arrival of his son any day now. But it’s mostly because he wants to make sure he’s there for Nikki and wants to make sure everything goes smoothly for her.” The insider also notes that Nikki and Artem “have a huge support system around them that nothing can go wrong” when the big day comes.

While Nikki and Artem have revealed the sex of their child, the same can’t be said about Brie and Bryan. This couple “are very eager to find out the sex of their child,” a third source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Bryan legitimately doesn’t know, and he is excited about the surprise. Since they have been through it before, there is a sense of calm, but still, everything is being monitored, so it all goes right.”

“They are going to all the doctors’ appointments with smiles on their faces,” this insider tells HollywoodLife, “and getting more excited than nervous overall. On top of that, Nikki going through pregnancy at the same time has been its own journey.

“Nikki and Brie have been able to bounce off each other and ask each other questions because they trust each other so much,” the source adds. “They have confided in each other constantly to get through it. It is a wonderful time for them to experience it. Many emotions flowing, and they want to get to their child soon. They are both ready to get their baby out.”