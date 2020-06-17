Nikki Bella Shows Off 8-Month Baby Bump With Pregnant Sister Brie & 4 More Of Their Best Maternity Looks

Nikki and Brie Bella have definitely brought it in the fashion department over the course of them being pregnant at the same time.

Who wore it better… pregnant twin sisters edition! Nikki and Brie Bella, 36, were fashionistas long before their dual pregnancies began. Their stylish sides have been fun to watch on their journeys to motherhood (Nikki for the first time and Brie for the second) especially in the most recent Instagram pic of them together posted on Thursday, June 17. The WWE superstars decided to spend the day golfing in Scottsdale, Arizona while sporting two different but very stunning outfits. Nikki donned a curve-hugging black dress, sneakers and buret while Brie amped up the color factor in a gorgeous multi-colored number.

“How sweet to be super pregnant with this one,” Brie captioned the post while adding the timely pregnancy hashtag #8months. Fans have been able to get a glimpse of their growing baby bumps numerous times over the past couple of months especially while they’ve remained in quarantine. They once again gave their millions of followers a side by side angle of their baby bellies in a sweet snap posted in late April. “Both of our babies grew so much last night!”, Nikki wrote while mentioning that she and Brie are only one week apart!

Their joint outings have also been just as fabulous both during and before self-isolation began earlier this year. Nikki & Brie’s baby bumps made their red carpet debut at the WWD Magic event in Las Vegas in February. They put their best fashion foot forward that evening in their stunning black and white looks.

They’ve also remained super stylish even when it comes to going out for every day activities. They were seen staying active in February 2020 in black shirts and leggings while Brie’s daughter Birdie, 3, joined them for a stroll.

Both looked maternity chic that same month during a low key Los Angeles outing. Brie opted to wear an animal-print top over black leggings and shoes while Nikki was green with envy in her beautiful flowy dress that left a lot of room for her growing baby bump in the middle.