How Artem Chigvintsev Is Supporting Nikki Bella With Backrubs & More During Pregnancy

Expectant first-time parents Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are so excited for this new chapter of their life together, and Artem has been ‘there for anything and everything’ Nikki needs during her first pregnancy.

Nikki Bella and Artmen Chigvintsev couldn’t be more thrilled to usher in this new phase of their life together. The couple, who became engaged in Nov. 2019 and announced that they were expecting their first child together on Jan. 29 have a lot to look forward to. But while the couple prepare to welcome their bundle of joy into the world, Artem has been the most devoted partner for Nikki. “Artem has been so supportive of Nikki throughout her pregnancy and is always there for anything and everything she needs,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Artem understands that Nikki is so independent but he wants to make sure that she knows he’s there by her side no matter what.”

Further more, the former Dancing With The Stars pro, 37, “wants to ensure that this pregnancy goes as smooth for her as possible and that he does whatever he can to take care of all her needs.” And Artem has already been pampering the former WWE wrestler, 36, just like she deserves to be! “He makes her home cooked meals, rubs her back, whatever she needs.” All of Artem’s care simply shows that “he’s going to make an incredible father and he couldn’t be more excited to meet their baby.”

But while pampering his wife-to-be is definitely a top priority, the couple is also working together to maintain a healthy, balanced life through Nikki’s first pregnancy. “Artem and Nikki enjoy being an active couple as they are both athletes and they are always on the go and have the same mentality when it comes to Nikki’s health through this pregnancy,” a secondary source shared. As first time parents, though, the pair have definitely sought out advice, and they’ve kept it in the family! Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, has been a major source of reassurance for the two, especially since she, too, is pregnant and already has two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, whom she shares with husband Bryan Danielson.

As Artem and Nikki go through each new milestone in Nikki’s pregnancy, “they also have been chewing Brie’s ear off with questions and seeking advice that Brie is happy to give.” The entire happenstance, with Nikki and Brie both expecting, “is a family affair and Nikki is in the best mood that everyone is on the same path.” Of course, there will be obstacles and new experiences that Nikki and Artem will have to face together, but at the end of the day, “everything has been great and all that she [Nikki] can ask for.” HollywoodLife reached out to Nikki and Artem’s reps for comment.