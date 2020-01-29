The Bella Twins are pregnant! Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, are gearing up to welcome baby number two.

Nikki Bella is pregnant! The pro wrestler is expecting her first child with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, she confirmed to People magazine. But there’s even more exciting news, because Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, also has a baby on the way. She and husband, Bryan Danielson (known in the WWE world as Daniel Bryan), are expecting their second child, too. What’s even crazier is that Nikki and Brie are only a week and a half apart in their pregnancies. “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?”

Nikki’s pregnancy news comes just weeks after she revealed that she and Artem had gotten engaged during a trip to Paris in November. The lovebirds, who had been dating for less than a year at the time of the proposal, kept the engagement a secret for more than a month before sharing the news with the world at the beginning of January. Meanwhile, Brie and Bryan had given up hope on having another child — their daughter, Birdie, was born on May 9, 2017 — after spending seven or eight months trying to conceive.

“When we were in France meeting Artem’s family [in November], I felt a little off,” Brie admitted. “I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving. When I saw the positive sign, I was like…’Oh s***!'” Nikki and Artem also weren’t trying to conceive, but she said she “kept getting a feeling” that she needed to take a test…even though there were no other signs that she could be pregnant yet.

Now, the ladies are going through pregnancy together — and it hasn’t been easy so far. “We have definitely felt better in our lives,” Brie said. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. We’ve both been super nauseous.” Nikki added, “I feel like I literally have a hangover very day.”

Nikki has been vocal about wanting to be a mom for years. In fact, her desire to have children was a major issue in her previous relationship with John Cena — he notoriously does not want to be a father. The two got engaged in April 2017, and John eventually agreed to reverse his vasectomy to give Nikki a child. However, they wound up discovering they were not meant to be either way, and they broke up just weeks before their 2018 wedding. That fall, Nikki reconnected with Artem, who she was paired with on Dancing With the Stars in the fall of 2017. They quickly fell for each other, and were dating by the beginning of 2019. John has also moved on and is now dating Shay Shariatzadeh.