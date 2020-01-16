Nikki Bella Reveals Why She’s Still Not Wearing Engagement Ring 2 Mos. After Going Public With News

Weeks after Nikki Bella announced she and Artem Chigvintsev were getting married, she hasn’t been spotted with her engagement ring, and it turns out there’s a really good reason for that.

Don’t start thinking there’s trouble in paradise for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. Though the 36-year-old Total Bellas start kicked off 2020 by revealing she and Artem, 37, were engaged, Nikki been seen out and about without her engagement ring. It’s not that she doesn’t like the giant diamond her Dancing With the Stars partner got her. Quite the opposite. “I love my ring. That’s why I’m dying for the jeweler to get it sized and fixed, I want to start wearing it,” Nikki said during the Jan. 16th episode of The Bellas Podcast. So, once she gets it back from her jeweler, expect Nikki to flash and flaunt her ring whenever possible.

During the podcast, Artem and Nikki opened up about their pending nuptials. Though Nikki shared the news at the start of January, she actually said “yes” to Artem two months prior in November, and this Bellas Podcast episode was the first in-depth look at their engagement. “Was it hard [to pick out a ring]? Yeah, it was hard. You know, um, for various reasons,” said Artem. “I think for one of the reasons I know Nicole loves, you know, big expensive things and so does a lot of women out there. And, as a man, you want to try to give what you think she deserves.”

“When did I know that I wanted to propose? I can’t recall a specific day,” added Artem, “but I remember this feeling in my mind, thinking that, ‘I just don’t see myself being by myself, living without Nicole.’ So, part of it is because I love her and I just feel this was … the perfect decision to make. Because, [and] I’ll be honest with you — I just don’t see myself waking up and for her not to be here.”

The couple also revealed that they’re not rushing the altar anytime soon, because they want “to enjoy being engaged” and make sure they pick “a very special day” for both of them. “

Nikki’s family is “so happy for her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the news broke of the engagement. “They absolutely love Artem, and he’s become so close with her entire family. He’s just the kindest, warmest guy and takes such great care of her. … The engagement didn’t come as a huge shock to the family as they could see how happy Nikki has been, and she wants to have children, so as she gets older, they knew it was coming.”

Niki was previously engaged to John Cena, 42. They were weeks away from tying the knot when they called off their engagement in 2018. John is “very happy that [Nikki] has found someone that treats her so amazingly well,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.