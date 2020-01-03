Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Engagement Ring After Artem’s Romantic Proposal In France — See 1st Pic

Nikki Bella happily showed off her engagement ring to Instagram fans, and we can see why! The lovely emerald-cut rock, courtesy of her new fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, was hard to miss.

No subtlety here. Nikki Bella, 36, didn’t resort to sneaky ways to show off her engagement ring — in a photo used to announce her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev, 37, on Jan. 3, Nikki proudly showed off the love token right in front of her face! Artem did a good job: the ring was classy and timeless with its emerald-cut diamond, and given its impressive size, the diamond was just the right amount of flashy for the once big WWE personality.

The ring shopper, who was shirtless, snuggled his fiancée from behind as she flaunted her new diamond. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Nikki revealed in the caption of the post, which featured another photo of the engaged couple inside an aristocratic home during the actual proposal. There were roses, musicians on-hand playing romantic instruments, candles, and Artem and Nikki kissed amid the passionate scene.

There was a long journey leading up to that ring. Nikki and Artem met while competing on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017, but Nikki and fellow WWE star John Cena, 42, were still engaged during that time. Nikki and Artem’s relationship was strictly platonic and professional, which changed when dating rumors began circulating in the beginning of 2019, after John and Nikki called off their relationship (for good) in July of 2018. Nikki confirmed her romance with Artem during an episode of The Bellas Podcast in March of 2019. It has been bliss ever since!

Nikki’s engagement post was flooded with well-wishes from a generous number of verified accounts. Nikki’s twin sister Brie jumped into the comments, writing, “Hip Hip Hooray!! Welcome to the family!!! Happy to gain another brother!!!” Carrie Ann Inaba — a judge on DWTS — commented, “Congratulations to you both!” A few Jersey Shore stars even added to the good tidings. Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote, “Congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you,” while Snooki commented, “Yasssss you deserve the best beautiful ♥.” The list goes on, and we’ll add our own congratulatory remark: we’re so happy for Nikki and Artem!