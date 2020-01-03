Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Engaged: See Photos Of Ring & Secret November Proposal

Congrats to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev! The couple, who have been together for less than one year, got engaged back in November, and shared the news on Instagram on Jan. 3.

Nikki Bella, 35, and Artem Chigvintsev, 37, are one step closer to getting married! Nikki took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to reveal that the couple got engaged two months ago in November! “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” Nikki captioned a photo — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — from after the engagement. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Nikki also shared a close-up photo of the ring, which is a massive, emerald-cut diamond atop a silver band — quite different from the ring John Cena gave her in 2017.

Rumors started spreading about the former WWE professional wrestler and her 2017 Dancing with the Stars partner dating in January 2019. They were spotted kissing on a romantic lunch date in early March before officially confirming their relationship on both Total Divas and Instagram a couple of weeks later. “Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know. I have this new level of excitement,” she said during the episode. “I’m just having a lot of fun. And I feel like, the first time ever, I’m focusing on me. It’s crazy. I never in my life would’ve thought that like I would’ve had a lot in common with a Russian.”

The statuesque beauty has dropped many compliments about her man several times over the past couple of months. She gushed over his abilities in the kitchen and bedroom, calling him a “great cook” and “great lover” during an episode of The Bellas Podcast with her twin sister Brie Bella, 35, in April.

It has been a whirlwind year of romance for Nikki and Artem, who have been spotted out quite a bit since their first romantic encounter in March. They made it a family affair in May when the two double dated with Brie, her husband Daniel Bryan, 38, at “The Happiest Place on Earth”… Disneyland!

Nikki was previously in a relationship with John Cena for more than six years. They got engaged in April 2017 after five years of dating but called it all off one year later. He has also moved on in the love department with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh, 30.