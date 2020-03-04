Nikki Bella & Sis Brie Bella Are ‘Terrified’ Of Coronavirus While They’re Pregnant

During their joint appearance on ‘The Talk,’ Nikki and Brie Bella confessed their concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak, admitting ‘we can catch things a lot easier’ because of their pregnancies.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie are taking precautions. The sisters, 36, paid a visit to the March 3 episode of The Talk, where they vented their concerns about the growing Coronavirus pandemic. “I know for Brie and I, we both are terrified,” Nikki shared with the co-hosts at the roundtable. “Early in my pregnancy, I got Influence B,” the former pro wrestler shared. “And I never had gotten the flu.” For Nikki and Brie, who have maintained impressively fit figures throughout their careers and subsequently made their health a priority, the fear of contracting something more intense became a major concern.

“It was terrifying and it was terrible I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu,” Nikki continued. “And now that this is happening, just even being pregnant our systems are lower. We can catch things a lot easier.” Before the conclusion of the segment, Nikki encouraged viewers “if you’re sick, stay at home,” amid the rising concern that Coronavirus will continue to spread among the U.S. population and, consequently, affect market turnaround and overall stability.

While the paranoia around Coronavirus grows, Nikki and Brie are trying to stay optimistic and focus on the thrilling new chapter ahead of them. Nikki, in particular, has a lot to embrace in the coming year. Not only is she expecting her first child, she’s also engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, 37. Nikki has proudly been documenting her growing baby bump on social media, and on Feb. 28 shared the latest update of her pregnancy on Instagram. “17 weeks yesterday,” she captioned the image, which featured Nikki in a midriff-baring top with black leggings and boots.

Lucky for both Brie and Nikki, they won’t be going through their pregnancies alone. The famous sisters announced that they were both expecting on Jan. 29, and knew their fans would be in total shock. “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?” Lucky for fans, they will have the chance to witness each sister’s journey when the new season of Total Bellas returns to E! this spring!