Nikki Bella Proudly Shows Off Her 17-Week Baby Bump In A Midriff-Baring Top — See Pic

Nikki Bella took to her Instagram story to reveal an adorable mirror selfie that shows her lifting up the bottom of her shirt and smiling at her growing baby bump.

Nikki Bella, 36, is glowing and she is sharing it with her fans! The mother-to-be posted a new amazing photo to her Instagram story on Feb. 28 and in it, her bare growing baby bump can be seen in all its glory! The snapshot shows a smiling Nikki standing in a mirror while holding up her phone and lifting up her dark shirt to show off her midriff area. She’s wearing black pants and snakeskin boots and lifting one leg up as she confidently poses. “17 weeks yesterday,” she captioned the post.

Nikki’s latest bump pic is just one of many that we’ve been seeing since she and twin sister Brie Bella, 36, who is expecting her second child, announced their pregnancies on Jan. 29. The sisters, who are both retired professional wrestlers, showed off their bumps while wearing red dresses when they announced the news that they made WWE’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Feb. 21 and before that, they’ve been seen showing off their bumps on happy outings, including a lunch outing in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 13.

Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and Brie, who is expecting her new bundle of joy with husband Bryan Danielson, 38, have documented their lives on their reality show Total Bellas over the years and their pregnancies are already set to be featured in this year’s episodes, including the moments they each found out they were expecting. They have been open and excited about their future and even though the show also showcases their struggles at times, it’s great to see them both embracing their motherhood.

We’re excited to see more pics of Nikki’s bump in the near future since they’re always memorable ones! She definitely knows how to take a stunning snapshot!