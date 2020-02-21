Nikki & Brie Bella Show Off Their Baby Bumps As They’re Announced For 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

Twin sisters, Nikki and Brie Bella, gave their fans quite a show at WWE Smackdown and added a little something extra. The pregnant twin sisters showed off their baby bumps!

Back in the ring with babies? Not exactly! But on Feb. 21, Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella, both 36, showed off their growing baby bumps to their adoring fans as they were announced to be making WWE’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020! The girls looked fabulous in matching red dresses, opting to keep their dark locks sleek and straight as they chatted with fellow wrestler Alexa Bliss. The fitted dresses showed off their matching bumps and they absolutely glowed as they returned to the wrestling stage. Nikki and Brie were all-smiles as they shared a sweet embrace after the massive announcement! The event turned into a family affair as Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan ran out with their 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple flaunted some PDA as they shared a kiss for the audience, who went absolutely ecstatic! The twins will officially be in the Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 2 and we absolutely can’t wait.

Although the sisters took to the ring this time to flaunt their growing bellies, Nikki and Brie have been proudly showing their changing bodies while out and about and on social media. On Feb. 20, Nikki took to her personal Instagram account to share with her followers four new snapshots of her pregnant stomach. While the Bella twins are known for their toned abs, it was very clear that Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev‘s, tiny bundle of joy was already growing at 16 weeks along! “Hi my little baby 16 weeks today,” she captioned the string of photos.

Brie has gotten in on the baby bump fun, too! On Feb. 13, the sisters were spotted out enjoying a casual lunch together with both of their baby bumps on display. Both sisters were positively glowing, wearing far looser apparel than what fans are used to seeing them sport. What was clear, however, was that each sisters’ pregnancy was definitely moving along, as their bumps were quite visible beneath their outfits!

I’m not going to lie this was a cute moment 🥰 #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/PwVNLQ2g0Y — jonny tran 👑 (@JonnyLeTran6) February 22, 2020

Nikki and Brie totally shocked their fans when they made the joint announcement that they were expecting at the same time! “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie confessed when the pair shared the exciting news on Jan. 29. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. We’ve both been super nauseous.” Nikki added, “I feel like I literally have a hangover very day.” These two are definitely twins! Their exciting journey through pregnancy and proposals will all be chronicled on the upcoming fifth season of Total Bellas.