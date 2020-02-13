Nikki & Brie Bella Are Twinning (In More Ways Than One) While Showing Off Their Growing Baby Bumps

Pregnant twins Nikki & Brie Bella were looking super stylish during a lunch outing in Los Angeles!

Pregnancy never looked so good! Nikki & Brie Bella, 36, looked absolutely fabulous while out and about in La La Land on Thursday, February 13. The WWE superstars met up in Studio City where Brie handed a package to her twin that was delivered to her before they enjoyed the rest of their outing. Both looked maternity chic in two very different but equally gorgeous ensembles with Brie opting to wear an animal-print top over black leggings and shoes. Meanwhile Nikki was green with envy in her beautiful flowy dress that left a lot of room for her growing baby bump in the middle. Both also earned fashion points for their individual accessories with Nikki stunning in a pair of chic sunglasses and Brie dazzling with her oversized purse.

What an exciting time it must be for Nikki & Brie with both of them expecting at the same time! Nikki confirmed her joyous baby news on January 29 only weeks after announcing that she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, got engaged. Brie is also going to be in an “any day now” kind of situation later this year as she’s expecting her 2nd child with her pro wrestler husband Bryan Danielson, 38. The latter couple are already parents to an adorable 2-year-old daughter named Birdie. “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted about the mother-to-be situation with her sister. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?”

“Nikki was completely surprised by this pregnancy. It was not planned,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on February 2. “She’s been spending more time in Arizona and would like to raise the baby there as it’s near her mom, brother and sister. Artem is enjoying Arizona as well and spending time there and they’d like to try to make it a permanent home base. It’s private and very family friendly.”

“They’ve been spending most of their time there as well and they really have been setting up life there,” our insider continued. “Artem has been in Arizona as much as possible as he’s had to be in L.A. for tour rehearsals and that’s yet another reason Nikki wants to be close to her family. It took Nikki a minute to process but she’s excited.”