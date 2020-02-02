Nikki Bella ‘Completely Surprised’ By Pregnancy With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is happily preparing to become a parent along with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev but it turns out the pregnancy was unplanned and they are in the process of figuring out the best life for their upcoming baby.

Nikki Bella, 36, is thrilled about becoming a first-time mom but the exciting moment caught her by surprise! The former professional wrestler recently announced the happy news that she’s expecting a baby with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, and because the pregnancy was unplanned, she’s working quickly on figuring out how to give her soon-to-be bundle of joy the best life.

“Nikki was completely surprised by this pregnancy. It was not planned,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been spending more time in Arizona and would like to raise the baby there as it’s near her mom, brother and sister. Artem is enjoying Arizona as well and spending time there and they’d like to try to make it a permanent home base. It’s private and very family friendly. They’ve been spending most of their time there as well and they really have been setting up life there. Artem has been in Arizona as much as possible as he’s had to be in L.A. for tour rehearsals and that’s yet another reason Nikki wants to be close to her family. It took Nikki a minute to process but she’s excited.”

That excitement is a good thing because although Nikki has a successful career that includes her reality show Total Bellas, she’s willing to make her baby a priority when he or she arrives. “Nikki will take a break to be with the baby and focus on family,” the source revealed. “Since this wasn’t planned, she’s still figuring things out so there’s no real plan and Artem wants to still work on projects when he can in L.A. and plans to still travel back and forth to work. It’s still very early in the pregnancy so they’ll both do what they can for now. Nikki has wanted to spend more time and slow down a bit even before finding out about her pregnancy. They still have a home in L.A. and plan on spending time there but want to set up more of a permanent shop in Arizona. They both like it there.”