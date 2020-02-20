Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump At 16 Weeks Pregnant: See Her Fierce Mirror Selfie

Nikki Bella wanted to say ‘hi my little baby,’ when she posted a slew of new mirror selfies on Instagram that showed off her growing pregnant stomach at 16 weeks along!

This expectant mom couldn’t be more excited to say ‘hi’ to her bundle of joy! Nikki Bella took to her Instagram account on Feb. 20 to share four images in a carousel post that prominently featured her growing baby bump. In the first three pics, Nikki faced the mirror with her long sleeve red top rolled up to just below her bust line. The Total Bellas star, 36, who is known for her strong core, showed off her abs prominently, though it was clear that Nikki’s baby was growing! In the fourth and final image, Nikki took a photo of the side of her body, revealing her bump at 16 weeks! “Hi my little baby 16 weeks today,” she captioned the string of photos.

Showing off her belly is definitely something that Nikki will have to get used to, and she’s wholly embracing her changing figure already! On Feb. 16, Nikki and her fiancé, former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, 37, were spotted enjoying a day out at the Studio City Farmers Market in Los Angeles, where Nikki showed her growing belly again for photographers to capture. Just as Artem went in to give his beautiful bride-to-be a smooch, Nikki’s white tank top revealed the growing bump that was nearly covered by a sweatshirt she had tied around her waist!

But it’s not just Nikki who has been showing off her growing belly. On Feb. 13, Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella were spotted out enjoying a casual lunch, with both showing off their little baby bumps! The sisters memorably broke the news that they were expecting little ones at the same time on Jan. 29. “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted upon revealing the news. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?”

It looks like Nikki is just so excited for this new chapter of her life! She and Artem appear to be living on Cloud Nine and it doesn’t look like they’ll be coming down anytime soon. As Nikki’s pregnancy progresses, fans cannot wait to see what she shares with them next!