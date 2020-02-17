Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump As She Kisses Fiance Artem Chigvintsev At The Farmers Market

Nikki Bella’s growing baby bump was on full display as she stepped out for a casual outing with her fiancee and dad-to-be Artem Chigvintsev!

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 37, are so in love! The expecting parents were spotted at the Studio City Farmers Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, as they shared a romantic kiss while checking out the various booths. Nikki’s baby bump was on full display while she wore a white tank top, black leggings, and a white sweater wrapped around her waist. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton crossbody handbag featuring gold chain detailing, and black sunglasses. Her hubby-to-be rocked a ripped blue tee, jeans and a black cap. The pair looked so loved-up as they strolled hand-in-hand while drinking iced coffee and checking out the various stalls at the market. Over the weekend, the retired professional wrestler took to her Instagram stories to share her milestone of being 15 weeks pregnant. ”Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I should say we, I feel like I leave Artem out of this a lot,” Nikki said. “We turned 15 weeks, look at that, my baby. It’s always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I’m trying to take selfies in the mirror and it all gets really hard. But, I am very excited.”

She also showed her hunky fiance some Instagram love on Valentine’s Day, posting a series of clips from a trip to Germany when the pair wrote their names on a lock and symbolically locked it on the “love lock bridge” in Cologne. “Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany. It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday. Our relationship isn’t perfect, no ones is, but it’s ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me lol. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A!” We can’t get enough of these two!

Earlier in the month, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that Nikki’s pregnancy was “totally unplanned”. “She’s been spending more time in Arizona and would like to raise the baby there as it’s near her mom, brother and sister. Artem is enjoying Arizona as well and spending time there and they’d like to try to make it a permanent home base,” the source told us. “It’s private and very family friendly. They’ve been spending most of their time there as well and they really have been setting up life there. Artem has been in Arizona as much as possible as he’s had to be in L.A. for tour rehearsals and that’s yet another reason Nikki wants to be close to her family. It took Nikki a minute to process but she’s excited.”

Nikki, and her twin sister Brie Bella, made the joint announcement that they were both expecting on Jan. 29! “People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted in the announcement. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?”

Furthering the point, Nikki shared her own experience realizing that she and Artem were expecting. Over the course of a few months, Nikki noticed that she and her sister were exhibiting “the same symptoms. We’ve both been super nauseous.” Nikki added, “I feel like I literally have a hangover every day.” With wedding plans to make and a baby on the way, Artem and Nikki have a big year ahead. We can’t wait to see how things take shape for them!