‘Supergirl’ & ‘Glee’ Star Melissa Benoist Welcomes Baby Boy With ‘Vampire Diaries’ Hubby Chris Wood — See Pic

And baby makes three! Congratulations to Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Huxley.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are officially parents! The Glee actress gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby boy named Huxley Robert Wood. She shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on September 24, posting an adorable snap of the bub’s tiny hand. “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything,” she wrote. Her Vampire Diaries star beau, Chris, also informed his followers of their son’s birth.

“Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years,” he hilariously captioned the same pic of little Huxley’s hand. The notoriously private couple first revealed they were expecting on March 4 with a hilarious pic of the mom-to-be cradling a fake baby bump on Chris’ stomach. He captioned the sweet snap, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!!” He also posted a second pic showing the pair with their two adorable dogs, and a tiny blue shirt, fit for the tiny tot they have on the way!

The couple surprised fans when they got married in September 2019 in a private ceremony in Ojai, California. They tied the knot in front of family and friends, including some of their CW family like Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley. In a ceremony described by E! News as “beautiful,” “peaceful and quiet,” Chris and Melissa exchanged vows on a private estate beside a breathtaking pool of water.

The triple threat performer was previously married to her Glee co-star Blake Jenner. The pair said “I do” in 2013, and things were seemingly blissful between the couple for a few years. Blake even appeared in several episodes of Supergirl during the show’s first season. Nevertheless, three years after they wed, Melissa filed for divorce and they finalized their split in 2017, right around the time that she and Chris went public with their romance.