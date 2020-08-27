Katy Perry Gives Birth: She & Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl Daisy Dove — ‘We’re Floating With Love’

She’s here! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, confirmed on Aug. 26! The couple shared the thrilling news with their many fans and were positively over the moon!

Katy Perry is officially a mother! The “Firework” singer, 35, welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, which was confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The couple partnered with charity UNICEF — with whom they’re Goodwill Ambassadors — to make their big announcement. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando said in a joint statement, shared to UNICEF’s Instagram, confirming they named their baby Daisy Dove Bloom.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” the statement also read, which was attached to a sweet photo of the couple holding little Dove’s hand. “Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” Katy and Orlando said, concluding with a message encouraging their fans to donate to the cause. Orlando later reposted the same statement and image to his own account.

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Katy announced she was pregnant with her daughter. Following the debut of her music video “Never Worn White,” which prominently featured Katy’s growing belly, the recording artist took to Instagram live to confirm what her fans were suspecting! “Let’s call it a reveal — there’s a lot that will be happening to me this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally,” Katy admitted to her fans tuning in to the Instagram livestream. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you.”

The couple shared that they were expecting a girl in a sweet reveal that the singer shared to her Instagram on April 3. In the photo, Orlando’s face was completely smeared with pink frosting, indicating to fans that he and Katy would be welcoming a baby girl in the future! “It’s a girl,” Katy ecstatically captioned the image with a pink heart emoji!

It’s a truly exciting time for the couple, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day, 2019. Orlando already shares a nine-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. But for Katy, this is the first time she has experienced motherhood, something that she knew she wanted, but it took time to get there. As for preparations to welcome the bundle of joy, a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in April 2020, that Katy was handling everything like a “total pro.” The source continued, “overall, she feels blessed that she and Orlando have their health and knows everything else will work itself out. She’s staying calm and Orlando has been there for her above and beyond. She sees how he’s handling this experience, and [feels] that if they can make it through this together, there’s nothing they can’t take on in the future.”