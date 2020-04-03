Breaking News
Katy Perry Reveals She & Orlando Bloom Are Expecting ‘A Girl’ — See Cute Announcenent

Katy Perry announced the gender of her baby-to-be on April 3 with a very interesting Instagram post and message.

Katy Perry is expecting “a girl”! The 35-year-old singer revealed the joyous news on April 3 when she took to Instagram to make the announcement. She did so by sharing a cute photo of her fiance, Orlando Bloom, and said, “It’s a girl”. See the announcement below!

Katy and Orlando’s exciting news comes just one month after the new mom shared her initial pregnancy news with her fans by debuting her baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White”. The unexpected moment shocked fans since the “Firework” crooner hid it well and she confirmed that she was expecting her baby in the summer in an Instagram livestream she held after the video’s premiere. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said in the livestream. “I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious.”

it's a girl

Katy’s new bundle of joy will make her a first-time mom and Orlando a second-time dad. The Lord of the Rings star is also the father of his nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, 37. Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 and lasted for over a year before breaking up. They were back on by Aug. 2017, though, and got engaged on Feb 14, 2019.