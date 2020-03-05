Katy Perry, 35, Confirms Pregnancy: Orlando Bloom & I Are ‘Excited’

Katy Perry confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child via an Instagram live! The ‘Never Worn White’ singer says she’s due ‘this summer — congrats!

It’s time to “Roar” since this news will give you an “International Smile” that will make you feel like you’re “Walking On Air.” Oh, this is no “Teenage Dream.” This is real: Katy Perry, 35, is going to be a mom! The singer announced on Wednesday, Mar. 4 that she and Orlando Bloom, 43, are expecting after three years together. “Let’s call it a reveal — there’s a lot that will be happening me this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally,” she confirmed while snacking on dried mangos, adding that she and Orlando are “very excited” about the news. “Go watch the music video to watch what’s very true,” she continued, referencing the on-display bump in the video.

“So let’s call it a double whammy, a two fore,” she continued, alluding to her upcoming album which she’s also working on, then again going back to the baby news. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you.” Katy was absolutely glowing as she spoke to her fans, rocking her chic blonde bomb and a yellow striped sweater by Staud. “I had to reveal it at some point, because it was getting pretty obvious,” she joked.

The American Idol judge also spilled the tea on some of her pregnancy cravings, including dried mango which she describes as looking “horrendous!” She continued, “I don’t just eat healthy snacks all the time. You’re talking cravings: I literally never cared for spice, and now? I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse like that woman! Some people have essential oils, and I have Tabasco sauce!” At one point, Katy flipped the camera down to show off her massive baby bump and squealed! We are so happy for her.

katy perry is pregnant and not only the baby but also KP5 is coming this summer !!! pic.twitter.com/Jt7JtQf7C4 — devin sumer (@devinterstellar) March 5, 2020

Katy seemingly let the cat out of the bag about the bun in her oven with the teaser for her new video, “Never Worn White.” In the preview, she is seen in a white dress while cradling her baby bump, and it doesn’t get any more explicit than that. last time Katy sparked pregnancy rumors. Some fans thought they saw a bump when she and Orlando arrived at the L.A. premiere of Amazon’s Carnival Rowat the TCL Chinese Theater in August 2019. While walking the carpet, Katy rocked a long, flowing pink dress that looked glamorous. However, some fans were convinced they spotted the slight showings of a bump.

Katy has said that she always wanted kids. Yet, the timing had to be right for her before she could start a family. “I’m definitely not there yet,” she said to Marie Claire in 2013, “and I can’t plan that far in advance. When I decide to have a family, I’ll just want to be Mom for a little bit.” She said that her first husband, Russell Brand, “really wanted me to have children, and I knew I wasn’t ready – I think it was a way of control. I think it was part of, If I have a kid, then I would have to sacrifice – I’d have to be home more. I really wanted to, but I knew I wasn’t ready for it. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s have a kid because we’re in love.’ “

Since splitting from Russell in 2012, Katy has found love with Orlando Bloom. They hit it off at a Golden Globes party in early 2016, instantly sparking rumors of a potential romance. After attending an Adele concert and a Hawaiian vacation together, they couldn’t keep their passion a secret for long. Katy confirmed the relationship with a May 2016 Instagram post from the Cannes Film Festival. A few months later, Orlando took Katy for a nude paddleboarding ride, and it seemed that all was going swimmingly.

However, they abruptly called it quits in March 2017, after about a year of dating. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their joint statement read. Thankfully for these lovebirds, the split didn’t last. They were back together by the end of the year, and their relationship has been stronger than ever. On Valentine’s Day, 2019, Orlando popped the question, and now, they’re having a baby!

This will be Katy’s first child. For Orlando, it will be his second. He shares a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Congratulations!