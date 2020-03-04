Melissa Benoist Pregnant: Actress Expecting 1st Child With Chris Wood 6 Mos. After Wedding

Congratulations are in order for ‘Supergirl’ co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, who are expecting their first child together!

Melissa Benoist is going to be a mom! The 31-year-old actress is expecting her first bub with husband Chris Wood, 31, six months after they were married. Chris made the announcement on Instagram on March 4 with a hilarious photo — which you can see here — showing the mom-to-be cradling a fake baby bump on Chris’ stomach. He captioned the sweet snap, “The photo is a joke but the news is real…!!!” He also posted a second pic showing the pair with their two adorable dogs, and a tiny blue shirt, fit for the tiny tot they have on the way! The couple surprised fans when they got married in Sept. 2019 in a private ceremony in Ojai, California. The pair tied the knot on Sept. 1 in front of family and friends, including some of their CW family – Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley. In a ceremony described by E! News as “beautiful,” “peaceful and quiet,” Chris and Melissa exchanged vows on a private estate beside a breathtaking pool of water.

This superhero romance is more like a love story taken out of a book of fairy tales. The two met on the set of the CW’s Supergirl. They played each other’s love interest and suddenly – Bip! Bam! Pow! They fell in love. The two first sparked rumors of a romance in March 2017 when they were seen at LAX together. They practically confirmed it when they were spotted making out in Mexico. They laughed together while frolicking along the shore, and waded out past the breakers into the clear waters where they continued to make out passionately. Talk about chemistry! A year later, the pair were engaged, and before we knew it they were married!

Melissa was previously married to her Glee co-star Blake Jenner. The two married in 2013, and things were blissful between the couple when Blake appeared in several episodes of Supergirl during the show’s first season and Melissa gushed in Mar. 2016 that, “I love working with him.” Somewhere over the following ten months, things went south between the couple, and one of the reasons could be that Melissa went north. Production of Supergirl‘s second season was moved to Vancouver, BC to offset costs, so it may have put a strain on the relationship by shooting so far away. Three years after they wed, she filed for divorce. They finalized the split in 2017, right around the time that she and Chris went public with their romance. As Melissa and Blake never had any kids, this bub will be Melissa’s first.

Congratulations to the adorable couple! We’re so excited this family of two is about to become a family of three!