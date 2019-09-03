‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Reportedly Married

Move over, Clark Kent and Lois Lane. ‘Supergirl’ co-stars and off-screen couple Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood just became ‘man and wife’-of-steel, as they reportedly tied the knot!

How does one say “congratulations” in Kryptonian? Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood – who play Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl, and Mon-El, respectively on Supergirl – are now married, according to E! News. The couple reportedly tied the knot on Sept. 1 in a private ceremony in Ojai, California. Melissa and Chris shared their special day with guests that included some of their CW family – Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley. In a ceremony described by E! News’ source as “beautiful,” “peaceful and quiet,” Chris and Melissa exchanged vows on a private estate beside a breathtaking pool of water.

Much like Supergirl is “faster than a speeding bullet,” the ceremony reportedly took just fifteen minutes. After the two became “man and wife,” the guests cheered and celebrated with “applause.” The reception that followed was held in an adjacent grove of trees, with “long tables …set up for all the guests.” There were reportedly “lost of glowing candles and lights strung above,” according to E! News, and the reception dinner was served “family style,” with food being passed back and forth. “It looked like an elegant outdoor dinner party,” E! News reports. “There was a lot of laughter and happiness.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Melissa and Chris’s reps for confirmation on this reported matrimony.

Melissa and Chris’s reported marriage comes about six months after they announced their engagement. The two shared the “happiest” news on their respective social media accounts. “yes yes yes it will always be yes,” Melissa captioned a Feb. 10 Instagram post, one that featured Chris planting a kiss on her cheek while her new engagement ring (and its HUGE diamond) was on full display. Chris, for his part, shared the pic to his social media and just captioned it “the happiest.”

This superhero romance is more like a love story taken out of a book of fairy tales. The two met on the set of the CW’s Supergirl. They played each other’s love interest and suddenly – Bip! Bam! Pow! They fell in love. The two first sparked rumors of a romance in March 2017 when they were seen at LAX together. They practically confirmed it when they were spotted making out in Mexico. A year later, these two were engaged, and now, they’re married!

Melissa was previously married to her Glee star Blake Jenner. The two married in 2013, but three years later, she filed for divorce. They finalized the split in 2017, right around the time that she and Chris went public with their romance.

Congratulations to Melissa and Chris!