Nicki Minaj Gives Birth: Rapper Welcomes 1st Child With Kenneth Petty — Report

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A very pregnant Nicki Minaj seen checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home. The singer announced that she is expecting her first child with childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo'' Petty. *Shot on July 20, 2020* Pictured: Nicki Minaj BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nicki Minaj with Husband Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York Pictured: Nicki Minaj,Kenneth Petty Ref: SPL5148452 120220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are officially parents, according to a new report on October 1. The couple reportedly welcomed their 1st child together this week in LA! Here’s everything we know…

The Barbz have a lot to celebrate after their beloved Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, September 30, according to TMZ. Unfortunately, there are no other details about Nicki’s bundle of joy at this time, including a birth date, and the baby’s name and sex. The “MEGATRON” rapper, 37, has not confirmed the report either. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Nicki for comment.

Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy announcement, shared on July 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

Nicki revealed she was expecting in a number of Instagram posts on July 20. The 10x Grammy nominee shared professional photos of her bare baby bump (seen above), which she cradled in different colorful, beaded bikinis. “#Preggers,” Nicki, who donned a curly, yellow wig captioned her first photo reveal.

The second snap showed her standing with her left hand under her belly. She wore a bright blue wig and knee-high white stalkings with jeweled platforms on. The third photo showed Nicki lounging on a pink couch in her same yellow wig and jeweled bikini that she posed in for the first shot.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” she captioned photo No. 3, adding, “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy announcement, shared on July 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

In her fourth and final pregnancy reveal, Nicki recreated a pregnancy portrait that emulated the Virgin Mary, she said. The photo, which showed Nicki in a floor-length beaded veil with her baby bump poking out of a white angelic gown, was shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle.

Nicki didn’t mention the baby’s father in her initial pregnancy reveal, though the rapper has been married to Kenneth since October of 2019. She went public with their romance on social media in December of 2018. Even before she wed Kenneth, Nicki was vocal about wanting a marriage and children. Congratulations to the rapper and her husband on their new addition!